The design for Dar Global's Trump villas project in Oman. The developer also has a Trump project in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Dar Global
The design for Dar Global's Trump villas project in Oman. The developer also has a Trump project in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Dar Global

Business

Property

New Trump Tower Dubai project planned by developer Dar Global

The project will feature a hotel, branded residential units and an exclusive members-only club

author image
Fareed Rahman

18 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

New Trump Tower Dubai project planned by developer Dar Global

‘I rented a pest-infested unit and my landlord won't refund my deposit'

UAE Property: ‘Can my new landlord use the eviction notice from the previous landlord?’

PIF-backed Diriyah awards $2bn contract for new mixed-use district

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money