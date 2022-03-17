Aldar to invest $1.09m in two social projects within Ma'an

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, invested Dh4 million ($1.09m) in two social contracting projects by Ma’an - the authority of social contribution.

The developer has committed Dh2.7m for the family counselling services project of the emirate’s Early Childhood Authority (ECA) and Dh1.3m to support the beneficiaries of the capital’s Social Support Authority’s programme for the upskilling and the employment of the Emiratis.

The ECA project aims to develop family counselling services in Abu Dhabi and enable relevant authorities to support parents of children aged up to eight to mediate the challenges which may arise through family conflicts.

“At Ma’an, we continue our diligent efforts to develop strategic partnership programmes that bring together government, the private sector and civil society to deliver lasting, sustainable impact for the Abu Dhabi community,” Faisal AlHmoudi, executive director of social incubator and contracting at Ma’an, said.

“We ensure strong foundations are in place along with sustainable financial support to enable the community to address the complex social challenges.”

Ma’an was established in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development in the capital under the Ghadan 21 stimulus fund.

"These contributions articulate Aldar’s responsibility towards our wider community, by helping to shape the communities towards a brighter future,” Greg Fewer, chief finance and sustainability officer of Aldar, said.

Abdulkader Sankari, founder of Sankari Fashion and Investment Group, also committed Dh1m towards the programme for upskilling and employment of Emiratis, the statement said.

Such initiatives provide “opportunities for the private sector to play an integral role to support the Abu Dhabi government’s efforts to address social priorities”, Mr Sankari said.

“It allows those such as myself and companies like Aldar to support Ma’an’s vision and mission to drive social innovation and inculcate a culture of philanthropy to drive positive social impact.”

Ma’an aims to bring together the government, private sector and civil society to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of inclusive communities.

It has launched several programmes through its five pillars of work, which include — social impact bonds, social incubator and accelerator programme, social investment fund, community engagement and outreach management.