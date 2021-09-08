Abu Dhabi-based IHC’s subsidiary acquires Inspire Integrated in $10m deal

Listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, IHC aims to boost its portfolio through mergers and acquisitions. The company's asset management subsidiary has bought Dubai’s Inspire Integrated for Dh37 million. Ravindranath K / The National

Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company’s asset management subsidiary has bought Dubai’s Inspire Integrated for Dh37 million ($10.07m) to expand its operations in real estate, infrastructure property management and facilities management services.

Inspire Integrated will continue to operate under the same name, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This strategic move will further enhance our position in the region’s real estate and infrastructure sectors in both property and facilities management services,” Chris Roberts, group chief executive of Eltizam, said.

Inspire Integrated specialises in infrastructure and real estate management, facilities management and project delivery services.

The UAE’s real estate market is recovering steadily from the coronavirus pandemic-induced slowdown with Dubai recording property deals worth Dh14.97 billion last month, according to the listings portal Property Finder.

The property market is expected to grow by 7.4 per cent annually between 2021 and 2025 on the back of higher foreign investment and Expo 2020, according to Eltizam.

In the first-quarter of 2021, Abu Dhabi completed real estate transactions worth Dh11.5bn covering 3,847 land, building, and unit agreements and Eltizam aims “to be an integral part of this growth in terms of offering their complementary services”, it said.

“We believe that being part of the Eltizam Group will enable us to accelerate our business growth and allow us to offer better value for money to both our existing and future clients,” Andrew Law, executive director of Inspire Integrated, said.

Listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, IHC aims to boost its portfolio through mergers and acquisitions and strategic investments in a number of sectors including real estate, agriculture, healthcare, food and beverage, utilities and industries.

The company’s acquisition spree in the first six months of 2021 has led to the substantial growth of the company's balance sheet and its value. At the end of June, it had total assets worth Dh58.32bn, up from Dh14.01bn at the end of last year.

During the period, IHC acquired a 60 per cent stake in Afkar Financial and Property Investments, a 48 per cent share in Emirates Driving Company and a 60 per cent interest in Royal Horizon Holding and its subsidiaries, among others.

IHC became Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company on June 27, when its shares surged by about 15 per cent after the listing of its subsidiary Alpha Dhabi.

Brighton 1

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Defined benefit and defined contribution schemes explained Defined Benefit Plan (DB) A defined benefit plan is where the benefit is defined by a formula, typically length of service to and salary at date of leaving. Defined Contribution Plan (DC) A defined contribution plan is where the benefit depends on the amount of money put into the plan for an employee, and how much investment return is earned on those contributions.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

MATCH INFO South Africa 66 (Tries: De Allende, Nkosi, Reinach (3), Gelant, Steyn, Brits, Willemse; Cons: Jantjies 8 ) Canada 7 (Tries: Heaton; Cons: Nelson)

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Letstango.com Started: June 2013 Founder: Alex Tchablakian Based: Dubai Industry: e-commerce Initial investment: Dh10 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month

