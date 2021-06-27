IHC shares surge on Alpha listing pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn

Company is the third-biggest constituent of the index with a market capitalisation of over Dh200bn

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalisation grew past the Dh1 trillion mark on Sunday after the listing of Alpha Dhabi's shares. Reuters
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalisation grew past the Dh1 trillion mark on Sunday after the listing of Alpha Dhabi's shares. Reuters

Shares in International Holdings Company surged on Sunday after the listing of its Alpha Dhabi arm, pushing the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange past Dh1 trillion ($272.3 billion) for the first time.

IHC's shares rose by about 15 per cent to Dh110.50 at 12.33pm on Sunday, pushing its market capitalisation above Dh201bn. It is the third-biggest company on the exchange, behind First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etisalat.

The jump in the company's share price jump pushed the ADX index up by 2 per cent, increasing its market cap to Dh1.11tn. The index has gained about 32.8 per cent since the beginning of the year.

“Today’s listing is a resounding vote of confidence for Alpha Dhabi in our journey of becoming a globally recognised investment holding company and to support our growth plans into our key verticals: industry, healthcare, capital, construction and hospitality," said Alpha Dhabi chairman Mohamed Al Rumaithi.

Read More

Mubadala-owned Yahsat may raise as much as $811m from its debut listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in July. YahsatYahsat could raise up to $811m through IPO

Alpha Dhabi Holding to list on ADX on June 27

Owner of St Regis Saadiyat Island sold in Dh1.7bn deal

"We are really pleased to have gained the support of key institutional and retail shareholders and we would like to thank all our key stakeholders for getting us market-ready.”

Alpha Dhabi Holding, formerly known as Trojan Holding, employs about 40,000 staff through 25 different subsidiaries.

The company made a profit of Dh218 million on revenue of Dh3.8bn last year, according to a prospectus document filed to the exchange.

Alpha Dhabi is jointly owned by International Holding Company's IHC Capital and Infinity Wave Holding, each of which hold a 45 per cent stake. The remaining 10 per cent is held by Chimera Investments.

Its investments include a 65 per cent stake in National Marine Dredging Company, the offshore and marine construction company that recently completed a merger with ADQ-owned National Petroleum Construction Company and 100 per cent of contractor Trojan, one of Abu Dhabi's biggest construction groups.

It also owns 40 per cent of Response Plus Medical Services, a provider of on-site healthcare to workers at remote sites in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

It has a 70 per cent stake in Marwarid Holding, a diversified company that carries out forestry management and landscaping services, as well as owning the five-star Telal desert resort near Al Ain, two animal feeds businesses and Islamic insurance group Aafaq Islamic Finance, among other businesses.

It employs more than 11,000 staff.

Alpha Dhabi also owns 100 per cent of Murban Abu Dhabi, the hospitality company behind the St Regis Saadiyat Island, as well as resorts in the Maldives and Seychelles, that it acquired in a Dh1.7bn deal.

A bell-ringing ceremony for the company's listing took place at the St Regis Saadiyat resort to mark Alpha Dhabi's listing on Sunday.

“This is an incredibly special day for Alpha Dhabi," the chief executive of IHC, Syed Shueb, said.

"The company has such great potential and is entering now a hugely exciting expansion phase. This listing will help support this phase. We also like to thank the ADX with preparing the paths for Alpha Dhabi to list its shares.”

The ADX, owned by state holding company ADQ, announced plans to double its market capitalisation in January this year through its ADX One strategy, which looks to incentivise companies to join the exchange through a number of measures, including fee reductions for listings and the introduction of a broader range of services.

“The listing of Alpha Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange represents a strong vote of confidence in our exchange and reinforces the success of the ‘ADX One’ strategy in creating a dynamic equity and debt capital market ecosystem," said Mohamed Al Shorafa, chairman of ADX and Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development.

"The efforts we have made to incentivise listings and reduce transaction costs as part of our ADX One strategy have rapidly attracted new companies and enhanced market liquidity, as demonstrated by our robust performance this year," said ADX chief executive Saeed Al Dhaheri.

Updated: June 27, 2021 01:59 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Pump jacks extract oil from beneath the ground on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation east of New Town, North Dakota. Opec+ is considering a potential increase in output of 500,000 bpd in line with the growing global demand for crude. AP Photo

Crude advances as Opec+ set to open taps at next meeting

Energy
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams