Home prices in world’s most expensive market hit record high

Hong Kong’s home prices have jumped to a record high, joining other global real estate markets that are soaring on low mortgage rates and rising demand as the Covid-19 pandemic slowly recedes.

Values for resale houses rose 0.65 per cent for the week ending August 8, according to Centaline Property Agency, which started tracking prices in 1993.

The last record for the company's price index was set in mid-2019. Residential property values have increased 8.6 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Outsized demand, limited supply and low borrowing costs have fuelled the world’s most expensive property market.

The abundance of liquidity has also resulted in soaring prices in other major financial centres around the world. US residential property prices jumped the most in 30 years in April, with even more dramatic rises in many suburban and rural areas where bidding wars are common. Home prices in New Zealand, one of the world’s hottest markets, have risen for 31 straight months.

The rising prices also signal that a potential exodus of residents to the UK via a new visa programme hasn’t hurt the real estate market in Hong Kong.

In addition to the strong demand from local buyers, mainland Chinese investors are helping boost the market. They made up 11.2 per cent of purchases by value in the first four months of 2021, up from 10.5 per cent in the same period last year, according to Midland Realty.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now