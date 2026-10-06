'Can I be in the UAE after overstaying my visit visa?'

Question: Can a telecoms company impose a travel ban over an unpaid bill?

I owe a telecoms company money and haven't paid it for months. I have been sent a message saying that I owe Dh2,930 and that my account is now 190 days overdue.

It also said: “We hereby inform you that legal proceedings may be initiated to recover the outstanding amount.” The message was from a credit management company.

Can they make a case against me and put a travel ban on me for this? Is there any other action they can take? JC, Abu Dhabi

Answer: For an unpaid telecom debt of Dh2,930, a full court case is unlikely, but JC can still face consequences.

The account has probably already been cut off, and the company will follow up as he owes it money.

Companies can pursue debts in court but, for in this case litigation costs would be disproportionate relative to the amount owed.

A travel ban will not happen. Under Article 324 of the UAE Civil Procedure Law (Federal Decree Law No 42 of 2022), a creditor – a person or company that is owed money – can only apply for a travel ban against a debtor if the debt is Dh10,000 or more.

Below that threshold, a civil travel ban cannot be issued, regardless of the risk of a person leaving the country without settling their debts.

It is common for UAE companies to hand over small debts to collection agencies. That will lead to regular telephone calls, emails and even WhatsApp messages. These companies are licensed and regulated, and there are rules that they must follow.

The agency must not overstep by making repeated calls designed to intimidate rather than to communicate, as that constitutes harassment under UAE law.

They are only allowed to make contact between 9am and 8pm, and must not disclose information to any third party. That includes calling a place of work and telling anyone the call is about a debt.

If the collection agency breaks these guidelines, a complaint can be made, first to the telecoms company, but if that doesn’t stop it, then to the Central Bank of the UAE.

JC needs to start making repayments in order to stop follow-up calls and messages.

Non-payment of any debt will affect a person’s UAE credit record. This will affect a person's ability to borrow and open financial accounts. Since the change in legislation this year, landlords can now ask for confirmation of a credit score, which can also affect a person's ability to rent a home.

Q: I have overstayed my visit visa after my employer failed to arrange a work permit. What can I do?

I have a question about overstaying a visit visa. I came to work for a company, and although the team promised me a visa, it never happened. I don’t have a contract, and they have now said they do not want me to work for them any more.

What can I do about this? I want to find another job and stay in the UAE. Will I get in trouble or have to pay a fine? MP, Dubai

A: The important point here is that MP has been working illegally since arriving in the UAE.

From the outset, the employer should have given MP a proper offer of employment and a labour contract, and applied for a residence visa and a work permit. As this did not happen, the company has been employing MP illegally, so she has been working illegally. Sadly, this means that she has no protection under UAE law.

This means that MP is unable to make a legal complaint against the company, even if it has broken the law. No doubt the employer will know that this is not permitted, but the company can be reported for breaking the law. Any company that takes on staff without a visa can be fined up to Dh50,000 and may have difficulty obtaining visas in the future.

As MP has been in the UAE without a valid visa, MP will have overstay fines.

Since February 2026, the UAE has unified overstay fines across all visa types and emirates. They are now the same for all visas, whether tourist, visit or residence visas, and there is no variation by emirate.

The fine is Dh50 per day.

If an overstay exceeds 30 days, an additional exit permit, known as an “outpass”, at a cost of Dh250 to Dh300, including base and service fees, is required before leaving the country.

It is possible to pay the overstay fines and stay in the UAE without leaving the country, provided a new employer initiates the visa process immediately. If not, MP will need to leave and return on an employment entry permit from a new employer.

MP should visit an Amer centre, a division of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, for advice and to find out how much MP owes.

Once the overstay fine has been settled, MP can find a new job and be employed with a visa in order to stay legally in the UAE.

Contact Keren Bobker at keren@holbornassets.com or at www.financialuae.com. The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only