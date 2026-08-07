'Should I trust a loan offer sent on WhatsApp by a bank in the UAE?'

Question: I have been receiving WhatsApp messages from my bank – a well-known one in the UAE – offering a loan at a good interest rate. But the messages are from a mobile number. I chatted with them and they said they worked for the bank. Can I trust this? AB, Abu Dhabi

Answer: This will be a scam and AB needs to block the person and report them to the authorities.

The UAE has strict laws that apply to financial institutions and they were further tightened effective April 30, 2026.

Earlier this year, the UAE Central Bank issued a binding directive, prohibiting all licensed financial institutions from using instant messaging apps like WhatsApp for customer-facing financial communications and data sharing.

Licensed financial institutions include banks, insurance companies, exchange houses, and payment providers.

A major bank has official systems to contact customers and does not use personal mobile numbers.

AB should keep screenshots of the messages and the number and as they are in Abu Dhabi, they can report the scammer to the Aman Service of Abu Dhabi Police, the dedicated reporting system.

I would encourage people to take the time to report all scammers as it will help others.

Q: My question is about changing jobs with a travel ban. I have a ban due to debt although I am paying this off. I want to change jobs for a better salary, but want to know if the travel ban will stop me from doing so. SN, Dubai

A: A travel ban from a court case for a civil debt, is an exit/entry restriction imposed by a court. This type of ban doesn't automatically stop the processing of a new visa or Emirates ID. It just prohibits physically leaving the country, or entering in some cases, regardless of visa status.

SN can technically get a new employment visa on paper while still not being allowed to travel. He will not be able to leave the UAE, and would be stopped at immigration, until the debt is settled and the ban is rescinded.

This kind of travel ban does not automatically prevent any labour transaction in principle. Changing employer or processing a new residency visa are under separate systems to the courts.

Be aware though that, in practice, many employers and PROs will refuse to process a new work permit for someone with a flagged status. Some visa systems can cross-check and block transactions if a ban is active, depending on how it's coded in the government system.

As this can vary, it may be worth having a lawyer or PRO check the GDRFA (General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner Affairs) and MOHRE (Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation) system code before assuming either way.

Q: I have been with a company for two and a half years. I have now resigned and am serving my one-month notice period. My contract says I am entitled to an amount of up to Dh2,500 as airfare every two years. The company has confirmed payment of the end of service gratuity and some annual leave I am owed but they are refusing to pay me the flight allowance. They are telling me that I can only claim this if I am leaving the country. I am going straight into the new job but can they legally refuse to pay me the airfare? ED, Dubai

A: As is often the case, legal entitlement to benefits is based on two things: Primarily, UAE labour law (or that relevant of the specific free zone) and then, the wording in a contract of employment.

In this case, it will depend on the exact wording in the contract. Does it state that the allowance is only payable if some actually uses it to leave the UAE? Or is it payable as a simple benefit every two years? Does the contract state that it can be brought forward for a period of time if unused?

The issue of paying for a flight on leaving employment is covered in Article 13 UAE labour law. “Bearing the repatriation expenses of the worker to his place of recruitment or any other place that both parties had agreed upon, unless he has already joined the service of another employer or unless the reason for terminating the contract was attributed to the worker, then that the latter shall be liable for incurring those expenses.”

In this case, ED will need to check the wording in the contract to see if money is owed. If not, as he has resigned, the employer is only obliged to pay for a flight if he is leaving the UAE to return to his home country and also does not have the money to pay for his flight himself.

Contact Keren Bobker at keren@holbornassets.com or at www.financialuae.com. The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only