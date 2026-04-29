Why playing it safe with your savings is riskier than you think

Working with families over many years, I've noticed a pattern that cuts across income levels, nationalities, and backgrounds.

When people come into significant wealth, whether through a business exit, inheritance, a career well-built, or years of diligent saving, the first instinct is almost always the same. Protect it, keep it somewhere safe. Don't risk what took so long to build.

It's a reasonable instinct. It just happens to be the wrong one.

What 'safe' actually costs you

Here's the problem with safe. Cash in a bank account looks stable. The number doesn't move. But the purchasing power behind that number declines every single year. Inflation is quiet and patient - it doesn't announce itself. It just works, steadily, in the background, reducing what your money can do for you.

This is why we define money, at its most useful, in terms of purchasing power. What can it fund? What life does it make possible, not just today, but in 10, 20, 30 years?

By that measure, a savings account isn't safe at all. It's losing ground, reliably, year after year.

Gold glitters but produces nothing. Bonds pay a fixed coupon that inflation steadily erodes. These aren't worthless instruments in every context, but as long-term custodians of purchasing power, they consistently fall behind. You're preserving the number while the value quietly drains away.

Assets that do something

The alternative is ownership. Specifically, ownership of productive businesses. Companies run by real people, solving real problems, making and selling things the world wants. When you hold equity in these businesses, you hold a claim on their earnings and on the growth of those earnings over time.

This matters because productive businesses adapt. They raise prices when inflation rises. They find efficiencies. They enter new markets. The income they generate tends to grow, and because income drives value, the businesses themselves tend to grow in value, too.

Decades of evidence bear this out. Equities have outpaced inflation across every meaningful long-term period we can measure. That track record has survived wars, recessions, pandemics, political upheaval, and more than a few moments when intelligent people were certain the whole thing was about to collapse.

The productive businesses of the world have a way of continuing to produce.

Play 01:02 'The ambition is absolutely clear': Top Goldman Sachs banker on UAE bouncing back from war

Why we still reach for the wrong thing

If ownership of productive businesses is so clearly the better long-term position, why do so many investors gravitate towards cash and fixed income instead?

Because the journey is uncomfortable.

A portfolio invested in equities will move. It'll fall when markets get volatile, often sharply, and always at the worst-feeling moments. Our brains, built over thousands of years to identify and avoid danger, read that volatility as a threat. The calm of a stable account balance reads as safety.

But we're confusing the feeling of safety with the reality of it. The account that doesn't move is, by definition, being overtaken by inflation. The portfolio that fluctuates is the one with a genuine chance of maintaining and growing your purchasing power over time.

This is the trade-off that very few investors are ever clearly shown. Financial institutions often benefit from the complexity, and the discomfort of staying invested during turbulent periods means many people make the switch to “safety” at precisely the wrong moments.

The decision that actually matters

The families who navigate this well aren't necessarily the ones with the most financial knowledge. They're the ones who've understood the real challenge in front of them.

The question isn't “How do I keep my money safe?” The question is “Where do I place my money to preserve and grow its purchasing power over the long term?”

Those are very different questions, and they lead to very different outcomes.

A retired couple with their wealth sitting in cash and bonds may feel secure. But if inflation is running at four per cent and their portfolio is earning two, they are losing ground every year. Do that for long enough, and the retirement they planned for starts to look different.

The discomfort of staying invested in productive assets, through the volatility, through the noise, through the moments when it feels like everything is falling apart, that discomfort is not a design flaw. It's the price of admission for real, long-term returns.

It's a price worth paying.

The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal or financial advice and is provided for your information only. Readers should seek appropriate independent legal and financial advice from a regulated professional.