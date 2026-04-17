Feeling anxious about money? How to gain control during uncertain times

As geopolitical tension continues to shift, financial anxiety is resurfacing for many and attention is moving from growth to something more immediate: security. For some, that means checking savings, reconsidering expenses and reassessing long-term plans.

Yet this anxiety, experts say, is not necessarily about having less. Instead, it often stems from feelings of being unprepared, shaped as much by uncertainty and mixed messaging as actual financial circumstances.

Recognising that distinction is key. Rather than reacting impulsively, the more effective response is understanding your position clearly, separating fear from fact and putting simple safeguards in place.

“It's about how secure, in control and confident you feel about your finances,” says financial wellness coach Beth Clay. “Someone earning a high income can still feel financially anxious if they don't feel prepared or organised. Equally, somebody on a more modest income can feel financially well if they have a sense of structure and stability.”

Anxiety over money isn't directly linked to income, explains financial wellness coach Beth Clay. Photo: Beth Clay Info

That shift in mindset is something financial coach Arfy Majeed has seen increasingly in recent years. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, many clients in the UAE were focused on wealth building, she says. Now, the emphasis has moved towards protection – safeguarding family, reducing exposure to volatility and creating long-term security.

Be it global crises or more personal disruptions such as job changes or rising living costs, it is normal for financial concerns to come to the fore during periods of uncertainty. But while experts encourage greater awareness, they also caution against making reactive decisions driven by fear.

At the heart of this change is perception. Money anxiety is often shaped less by numbers than by past experiences and perceived beliefs. “Research shows that the way our parents managed money, and the stories we were exposed to in childhood, become embedded in our subconscious,” says Majeed.

Keeping it rational

As a result, financial decisions are rarely purely rational, but influenced by deeper emotional patterns.

They are also tied to identity and resilience. “Anxiety is often driven by beliefs such as 'I won’t be able to cope if things get worse',” says Ryan Copeland, regional medical director at International SOS. “Yet during uncertainty, people tend to overestimate worst-case scenarios and underestimate their resilience.”

If you're feeling unsettled, the first step is to pause and assess whether your situation has materially changed. “Real risk is based on facts and long-term trends,” says Copeland. “Panic is driven by headlines and emotional reactions.” He advises slowing down decision-making and returning to trusted data, asking: “Has my underlying situation changed, or just the noise around it?”

Being able to clearly visualise your income and outgoings can reduce feelings of financial anxiety. Getty Images Info

Creating a clearer picture of one’s finances can help ground that assessment. “Organise your accounts, create a dashboard … these are the sorts of things that can help you to feel more grounded,” says Clay. This includes understanding essential expenses, accessible savings, assets and income stability – and having a plan for potential changes.

For many, this process also involves letting go of self-judgment. “Many people were never taught how to manage money – we’re expected to just ‘figure it out’,” says Majeed.

With clarity comes the ability to act more deliberately. Majeed describes a three-step approach: awareness, alignment and automation. While alignment begins with ensuring your spending matches your income, it also involves reflecting on values and priorities.

“It is not just cutting back altogether, but being more conscious – does it align with your values? Does it bring you joy? Do you still need it?” says Clay.

Practical safeguards can then help reduce both risk and stress. Automating savings, reviewing workplace benefits and avoiding the temptation to follow in the financial footsteps of others are simple but effective steps.

“Just because everyone else is buying the latest air fryer model or investing in a particular stock, do not copy them. Always do your own research,” says Majeed.

Financial coach Arfy Majeed adopts a three-step method: awareness, alignment and autopilot. Photo: Arfy Majeed Info

Future-proofing finances

A key part of this shift towards protection is building a financial buffer. Even a small emergency fund can make a significant difference, both practically and psychologically.

“Start building up to one month of essential expenses, and give yourself the time to build up to three months or six months,” says Clay. Having accessible savings, she adds, helps restore a sense of control.

For those unable to set money aside, the focus may need to shift. While streamlining expenses remains important, increasing income without falling into lifestyle inflation can be just as critical. Some lower-income earners, Majeed notes, are in a stronger position to build long-term stability precisely because they are more disciplined about spending.

More broadly, experts recommend reviewing budgets regularly and continuing to build financial literacy. Monitoring income and expenses, and understanding savings, investments and long-term planning, can help people make more informed decisions and feel more confident.

If you're in a position to, start building an emergency fund to cover at least a month of essential expenses. Getty Images Info

Just as important is managing the triggers that fuel anxiety in the first place. “Observe where your triggers are coming from – such as social media. Oftentimes, when we're scrolling, it tends to add to our anxiety,” says Clay. Limiting exposure to constant updates or conflicting narratives can help create a more balanced perspective.

If worries do arise, Copeland suggests reframing them. “People and economies typically adapt more effectively than we expect at the height of a crisis. Past events show that measured responses tend to outperform reactive ones over time,” he says.

For Clay, reflecting on past experiences can also be reassuring. “Most of us will have had times, such as during Covid-19, when we've gone through unpredictability and uncertainty,” she says. “We adapted, and we got through.”