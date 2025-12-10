Digital Dirham to be rolled out soon, UAE Central Bank says

The UAE’s Digital Dirham is ready and will be rolled out in phases “very soon”, according to a senior executive at the UAE Central Bank.

“Phase one has a number of use-cases that are tailored and aligned with the digital economy,” Paul Kayrouz, chief FinTech officer at the UAE Central Bank told Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

“The Digital Dirham will be provided free of charge for both consumers and SMEs [small and medium enterprises],” he added.

The UAE Central Bank began implementing its digital currency strategy, Digital Dirham, in March 2023.

The Digital Dirham is a digital version of the UAE’s national currency, enabling instant settlements and widespread accessibility with the security and trust of traditional central bank-backed money.

The roll-out of Digital Dirham will also benefit tourists visiting the UAE and help them to make transactions anywhere in the country.

“We will enable tourists that come to the UAE to top up their CBDC [Central bank digital currency] wallet with any account or any wallet they may have, convert any currency to digital, spend the Digital Dirham in the UAE, and then on the way back, convert it to whichever currency they want by the click of a button,” Mr Kayrouz said.

His comments come after the UAE government said last month that it conducted its first national transaction using the Digital Dirham.

The transaction was carried out by the Ministry of Finance and the Dubai Department of Finance, working closely with the UAE Central Bank.

The first pilot transaction was executed in less than two minutes via the mBridge platform, the multi-central bank digital currency settlement system developed by the central bank.

It is a key milestone in the nation’s campaign to embed next-generation financial technology across the public and private sectors.

In a policy paper released in July, the UAE central bank outlined various benefits of Digital Dirham.

This includes reducing payment costs and enabling immediate settlement of retail, wholesale, and cross-border payments in central bank money.

Digital Dirham could also expand access to financial services for unbanked or underbanked individuals and help in remittance flows.

The banking regulator is also working to roll out a number of other projects to help make payment transactions easier, according to Mr Kayrouz.

This includes using biometric data such as facial data or Emirates ID to make payments. It is also working on digitaisation of bank guarantees to help boost “trade finance ecosystem between the UAE and other countries,” Mr Kayrouz said.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Suarez 27', Vidal 32', Dembele 35', Messi 78') Sevilla 0 Red cards: Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

Zodi%20%26%20Tehu%3A%20Princes%20Of%20The%20Desert %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEric%20Barbier%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYoussef%20Hajdi%2C%20Nadia%20Benzakour%2C%20Yasser%20Drief%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A