Sheikh Mansour honours UAE Order for Culture and Creativity winners

In the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, honoured recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity on Wednesday.

The award, in its second year, was issued at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, the award is the UAE’s highest cultural honour and celebrates exceptional talents whose artistic and creative contributions have significantly enriched the cultural landscape.

“Culture and creativity are fundamental pillars of the UAE's vision and approach to development,” Sheikh Mansour said. “They represent the essence of our national identity and the cultural openness that defines the nation. They also form a strategic priority for soft power, which enhances the UAE's global standing, forges new connections worldwide and contributes to the development of societies.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Ruler of Dubai, was in attendance with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Chairman of the Presidential Court. UAE Presidential Court

Winners in the custodian tier include:

Eng Rashid Bukhash: a leading expert in the preservation of Emirati architectural heritage.

Ibrahim Juma: a musician, composer and an influential figure in the UAE’s musical scene.

Ismail Abdullah Al Hammadi: a pioneer of the theatre and performing arts scene in the UAE.

Dr Arif Al Sheikh: a renowned poet who wrote the lyrics of the UAE National Anthem.

Dr Mohamed Yousef Al Hammadi: a founder of the UAE’s fine arts movement.

Winners of the pioneer tier include:

Jaber Sultan Nagmoosh: a leading actor and a pioneer of the UAE art movement.

Shaykha Mubarak Al-Nakhi: a pioneer of Emirati literature and a founding member of the Emirates Writers Union.

Mohammed Mandi: an artist and one of the region’s leading calligraphists.

