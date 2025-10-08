Not too late to join gold rally with $5,000 level in sight

With gold prices smashing records pretty much every week, are investors too late to join the current rally? Analysts say conditions supporting gold's bull run remain firmly in place and the $5,000 mark is in sight.

Gold surged past $4,000 an ounce on Wednesday to hit an all-time high. Bullion's status as a safe haven asset amid rising economic and geopolitical uncertainty, alongside expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have driven its rise.

Spot gold was up 1.37 per cent at $4,035.11 per ounce at 11.40am UAE time on Wednesday.

“Gold is at record high prices and in a strongly overbought territory. Yet, fundamentals remain supportive of the bull run,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

“Previous bullish cycles suggest that the rally has room to extend further. A rally to $5,000 per ounce is not ruled out.”

Demand for US dollar and Treasuries continues to wane, and emerging markets are replacing US dollar-denominated holdings with gold, she said.

The appetite for other major currencies such as the euro, yen and sterling is also weakening, she said, and this supports gold's rise with “trend and outlook” for the asset remaining positive.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Dubai-based Century Financial, agreed and said investments in gold are still viable.

He said the precious metal appears to be "overheated" from a technical standpoint. For buying gold, any profit-booking by existing investors, which could push price to the $4,000 psychological mark, followed by the $3,900 price mark, could serve as a "good entry level", he suggested.

However, Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy, sees resistance in the $4,100 to $4,150 per ounce area.

For investors who have missed the rally, a correction of $200 to $300 from the current levels may be the best opportunity for them to place their bets, he suggested.

Best-performing asset

As one of the best-performing assets of 2025, spot gold is up 53 per cent year-to-date after rising 27 per cent in 2024.

“The strength of gold so far this year is driven by several overlapping trends that have proved resilient throughout the year,” Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com, said. “Many of these factors may well remain relevant in the fourth quarter.”

Demand for gold from central banks around the world is one factor driving the bull run.

An overwhelming majority of central banks plan to expand reserves, with none expecting to reduce them despite record prices, Mr Razaqzada said, citing the latest survey from the World Gold Council.

“With conflicts persisting in Europe and the Middle East, and with US-China relations still strained, many central banks probably view gold as an essential hedge against geopolitical risk,” he said.

“Nearly three-quarters of respondents also anticipate a decline in the dollar’s share of reserves, a shift that leaves gold as the natural beneficiary.”

Multiple factors

Bullion’s rally has been driven by multiple factors, including expectations of interest rate cuts, geopolitical political uncertainties, economic headwinds, a sharp rise in investment inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a consistently weak dollar.

Investors are pricing in a 25-basis-point cut in the US benchmark interest rate at the Fed meeting this month, with an additional 25-basis-point cut anticipated in December.

When interest rates are slashed, the allure of precious metals such as gold – which do not offer interest or dividends like stocks and bonds – goes up.

Political turmoil in France and Japan has also boosted demand for safe-haven bullion.

Global physically backed gold ETFs recorded their largest monthly inflow in September, resulting in the strongest quarter on record of $26 billion, according to a report from the World Gold Council on Tuesday.

By the end of the third quarter, global gold ETFs’ total assets under management reached a record high of $472 billion – a 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise. Gold holdings rose 6 per cent on quarterly basis to 3,838 tonnes, only 2 per cent shy of the 3,929-tonne peak recorded in November 2020, the council said.

Billionaire weighs in

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio on Tuesday said that gold is “certainly” more of a safe haven than the US dollar, and the metal’s record-setting rally echoes the 1970s, when it surged during a time of high inflation and economic instability.

“Gold is a very excellent diversifier of the portfolio,” Mr Dalio said at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut.

“So, if you were to look just from the strategic asset allocation mix perspective, you would probably have as the optimal mix something like 15 per cent of your portfolio in gold.”

Mr Razaqzada said the weakening dollar in particular has aided the gold rally this year.

The greenback has endured one of its worst years since the early 2000s. Much of this year’s slide in the US currency is linked to tariff-induced fears of stagflation and a broader sense that America’s economic dominance is being challenged, he said.

“The trend of de-dollarisation, whereby foreign investors diversify away from US assets, has also gathered pace. For gold, which is priced in dollars, the slide has been an undeniable tailwind, making the metal more attractive for buyers across other currencies,” Mr Razaqzada said.

“For investors, gold remains both a defensive hedge and a growth story in its own right. The drivers supporting gold look durable enough to keep sentiment positive into the final quarter.”

DUBAI%20BLING%3A%20EPISODE%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENetflix%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKris%20Fade%2C%20Ebraheem%20Al%20Samadi%2C%20Zeina%20Khoury%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Essentials

The flights

Return flights from Dubai to Windhoek, with a combination of Emirates and Air Namibia, cost from US$790 (Dh2,902) via Johannesburg.

The trip

A 10-day self-drive in Namibia staying at a combination of the safari camps mentioned – Okonjima AfriCat, Little Kulala, Desert Rhino/Damaraland, Ongava – costs from $7,000 (Dh25,711) per person, including car hire (Toyota 4x4 or similar), but excluding international flights, with The Luxury Safari Company.

When to go

The cooler winter months, from June to September, are best, especially for game viewing.

FIXTURES Monday, January 28

Iran v Japan, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Tuesday, January 29

UAEv Qatar, Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Friday, February 1

Final, Zayed Sports City Stadium (6pm)

Duterte Harry: Fire and Fury in the Philippines

Jonathan Miller, Scribe Publications

The biog Name: Shamsa Hassan Safar Nationality: Emirati Education: Degree in emergency medical services at Higher Colleges of Technology Favourite book: Between two hearts- Arabic novels Favourite music: Mohammed Abdu and modern Arabic songs Favourite way to spend time off: Family visits and spending time with friends

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain. It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”. “Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said. The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

La Mer lowdown La Mer beach is open from 10am until midnight, daily, and is located in Jumeirah 1, well after Kite Beach. Some restaurants, like Cupagahwa, are open from 8am for breakfast; most others start at noon. At the time of writing, we noticed that signs for Vicolo, an Italian eatery, and Kaftan, a Turkish restaurant, indicated that these two restaurants will be open soon, most likely this month. Parking is available, as well as a Dh100 all-day valet option or a Dh50 valet service if you’re just stopping by for a few hours.



Semi-final fixtures Portugal v Chile, 7pm, today Germany v Mexico, 7pm, tomorrow

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Mariam Ketait Emirate: Dubai Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law