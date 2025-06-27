Why temperament matters more than tactics in investing

Investors today are often caught in a constant state of motion, searching for the next winning move. They watch financial headlines closely, adjust their portfolios in response to market news, and try to time their entry and exit points just right. For many, investing becomes a series of short-term tactical decisions rather than a long-term strategy guided by clear principles.

Recent months have brought a new layer of complexity. Changes to tariffs, fluctuating trade policies and uncertainty in global markets have left investors second-guessing their every move. With conflicting messages from policy makers and unexpected developments in trade negotiations, even those responsible for shaping economic policy appear unsure of the outcome.

In this environment, it is natural to feel pressure to act. But what if your success as an investor depends less on reacting quickly and more on staying calm? What if your mindset – your temperament – has a greater impact on your financial future than any short-term adjustment?

The unsung hero of long-term investing

Many investors believe that success is about intelligence, information or perfect timing. In truth, the qualities that matter most are patience, discipline and emotional resilience. Together, these qualities form what we call temperament.

How you respond to uncertainty, volatility and risk is more important than how quickly you react to the latest news. Markets are unpredictable, but your response to them does not have to be. If you have a sound investment plan, your temperament can help you stay the course, even when others are panicking.

As famous investor Warren Buffett once said: “The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect.” That insight has guided generations of successful long-term investors.

Strategy and tactics: A sailing analogy

Imagine your financial journey as a voyage across open waters. Your strategy is the route you have charted in advance. It might be focused on retiring comfortably, funding your children’s education or leaving a meaningful legacy. Your strategy reflects your values, goals and personal circumstances.

Tactics, in contrast, are the adjustments you make along the way. Changing the sails in response to shifting winds or steering around an unexpected storm – these are tactical decisions.

While tactical moves are sometimes necessary, they should not override your overall course. Unless something significant changes in your life, your core financial strategy should remain largely intact. Unfortunately, many investors abandon solid plans in response to short-term market changes, media speculation or gut feelings.

Reacting to short-term events, such as tariff fluctuations, rarely improves long-term results. Financial markets are influenced by a wide range of unpredictable factors. Even experts cannot reliably forecast short-term movements. Trying to “out-manoeuvre” the market can often do more harm than good.

Emotional discipline in uncertain times

In periods of volatility, such as the recent tariff policy changes, there is a strong temptation to make frequent changes to your portfolio. Investors feel they must “do something” to stay ahead. But acting on impulse, especially in a fast-changing environment, often leads to mistakes.

Instead of reacting to every headline, consider stepping back. Revisit your financial plan, not just your investments. Ask yourself: has your long-term goal changed? Has your personal situation shifted? If the answer is no, your investment strategy probably does not need adjusting either.

Remember, successful investors do not avoid market downturns – they endure them. They understand that progress is rarely linear. Financial growth often includes setbacks and uncertainty. The difference lies in how investors respond.

Controlling what you can

We are not naturally equipped for long-term investing. Our brains evolved to prioritise short-term survival over long-term planning. As a result, we tend to overreact to losses, spot patterns that do not exist and overestimate our ability to predict outcomes.

This is where temperament becomes essential. Emotional awareness and self-control help investors resist the urge to act out of fear or greed. These traits are not innate; they can be developed over time through reflection, education and experience.

We cannot control market returns, interest rates or geopolitical events. But we can control our own behaviour. In times of uncertainty, this is a powerful advantage. When others are making rushed decisions, investors with strong temperament stay focused and grounded.

Staying the course

Investing is not about avoiding risk or predicting the future. It is about preparing for uncertainty and responding with calm and clarity. Remember to think of your portfolio as a ship, built to withstand storms. Your temperament is what keeps you at the helm, steering steadily, even when the weather turns rough.

Over time, the markets will fluctuate, headlines will change, and crises will come and go. But if you can remain disciplined, patient and focused on your long-term objectives, you stand a much better chance of achieving your most cherished life goals.

Your future self – financially secure, confident and prepared – will not look back and thank you for reacting to every news alert. Instead, they will thank you for your patience, your perspective and your unwavering temperament.

