Bond market is sending out distress signals, but investors don’t need to panic

Investors tend to fixate on the stock market, but there are times when the bond market cries out for our attention, too.

That’s definitely the case today, because it’s sending out distress signals. The global bond market is actually the bigger of the two, worth about $140 trillion, compared with $115 trillion for equities.

And when bond yields surge, the ripple effects can shape everything from mortgage rates to stock valuations and government solvency.

In recent weeks, yields on long-dated US government bonds, or Treasuries, have jumped to their highest levels since the global financial crisis. Investors are demanding more interest to lend to governments awash with debt, at a time when sticky inflation deters central bankers from slashing interest rates.

Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity International, said the US 30-year Treasury yield climbed above 5 per cent in May as markets recoiled at US President Donald Trump’s new tax cut proposals, known as the “Big, Beautiful Bill”.

That package alone could add more than $3 trillion to US debt, which already stands at a mountainous $36 trillion. It could lift the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio from about 100 per cent today to 125 per cent within a decade.

“The prospect of higher borrowing and unsustainable debt servicing costs led Moody’s to downgrade the US prized triple-A credit rating. Debt interest payments, already at $880 billion a year, will rise further as a result,” Mr Stevenson says.

He sees trouble ahead. “The US has lived beyond its means thanks to strong global demand for its debt. But confidence is beginning to wane, with investors seeking to diversify elsewhere.”

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial in Dubai, says a similar story is unfolding elsewhere. In Japan, 30-year yields have climbed towards 3 per cent following the weakest demand in a decade. In the UK, 30-year gilt yields briefly touched 5.55 per cent as government borrowing soared.

Yet at the same time, stock markets have rallied after Mr Trump paused his “liberation day” trade tariffs on April 9, Mr Valecha says. “US markets enjoyed a V-shaped recovery with the S&P 500 up almost 20 per cent, while the tech-focused Nasdaq rose 27 per cent.”

The UK’s FTSE 100 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 are both trading above key technical levels, he adds.

But investors shouldn’t assume this will continue. “Global government debt is rising fast, pushing 95 per cent of GDP," he says. "If this continues, debt could reach 100 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade.”

Global inflation is also proving sticky, driving up interest rates and yields. That’s a warning shot for stock markets.

Mr Valecha flags up something called the “equity risk premium”, which measures the difference between what investors can expect from shares and the yield from lower-risk bonds. “As bond yields rise that gap gets smaller, it becomes harder to justify paying high prices for shares, especially when valuations are already stretched.”

The equity rally may continue but it will be bumpier, and careful stock picking is required, Mr Valecha says.

Near-zero interest rates

Near-zero interest rates allowed governments to borrow freely in the past decade, but that era is now over, says Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank. “Rising sovereign debt is arguably one of the most underappreciated long-term risks to global financial stability.”

If interest rates remain elevated, this could crowd out public investment, put pressure on social spending and, ultimately, reduce economic dynamism, she says.

High debt levels also suppress growth, which fuels more borrowing in a vicious cycle. “The fiscal space to respond to future crises is being eroded,” Ms Chanana says.

The risk is amplified in emerging markets, many of which have borrowed heavily in US dollars, making debt harder to service if their currencies weaken.

Corporate earnings remain resilient but the equity rally may have run its course, she says. “Further equity upside may require either stronger earnings growth or a clearer path towards monetary easing.”

While cash and bonds offer short-term comfort, don’t overdo the flight to safety. Ms Chanana warns that higher inflation will chip away at the real return. “Increased exposure to cash or bonds may not be sufficient to preserve or grow wealth over the long term.”

Instead, she favours a diversified approach. “Equities, particularly those tied to structural themes like AI and digital infrastructure, continue to offer compelling growth opportunities.”

While gold has stood bright as a hedge against inflation and economic and political volatility, it also has one big drawback as yields rise – it doesn’t pay interest or dividends.

Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, but that hasn't deterred investors yet, with the price up 26 per cent this year. “Gold still plays a strategic role as a hedge against systemic risk, currency debasement and geopolitical uncertainty,” Ms Chanana says.

Should investors turn back to bonds?

Tony Hallside, chief executive of Dubai-based brokers STP Partners, agrees that gold still has a role to play in a diversified portfolio but suggests rebalancing towards high-quality fixed income. “Investment-grade bonds, especially with shorter durations, provide attractive yields while preserving capital. They offer stability and liquidity when markets turn turbulent."

“That doesn’t mean abandon stocks entirely, but it does mean being more selective."

Amol Shitole, head of fixed income at Mashreq Capital, sees an opportunity in emerging market bonds, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa. Mena bonds continue to enjoy haven status due to their superior credit quality, he says. “We favour the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Morocco for their strong fundamentals and ongoing structural reforms.”

He says Mashreq remains underweight on Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, citing fiscal risks and tight valuations.

He doesn’t expect US yields to spiral uncontrollably. “We believe US Treasuries will continue to benefit from flight-to-safety demand during slowdowns or uncertainty.”

In equities, he sees opportunities in small caps and value stocks, particularly as higher interest rates pressure growth sectors. “A well-diversified multi-asset portfolio including equities, fixed income, gold and alternatives can yield attractive returns of 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent a year.”

There is little prospect of a return to ultra-low interest rates, but at least this means bond investors are being rewarded gain.

Equity investors must be more careful, but strong companies still offer solid long-term value. Gold remains a valid hedge. As ever, diversification is the best defence.

Investors don’t need to panic. But if yields keep rising, they will need to adapt.

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

SECRET%20INVASION %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ali%20Selim%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Samuel%20L%20Jackson%2C%20Olivia%20Coleman%2C%20Kingsley%20Ben-Adir%2C%20Emilia%20Clarke%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

'O' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zeina%20Hashem%20Beck%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20112%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Penguin%20Books%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Usain Bolt's time for the 100m at major championships 2008 Beijing Olympics 9.69 seconds 2009 Berlin World Championships 9.58 2011 Daegu World Championships Disqualified 2012 London Olympics 9.63 2013 Moscow World Championships 9.77 2015 Beijing World Championships 9.79 2016 Rio Olympics 9.81 2017 London World Championships 9.95

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwig%20Solutions%20(with%20trade%20name%20Twig)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChafic%20Idriss%2C%20Karam%20El%20Dik%20and%20Rayan%20Antonios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ebootstrapped%20(undisclosed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E13%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%20%E2%80%94%20closing%20the%20round%20as%20we%20speak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20senior%20executives%20from%20the%20GCC%20financial%20services%20industry%20and%20global%20family%20offices%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3E6pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Marfa%20Deira%20%E2%80%93%20Conditions%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Dirt)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wadheha%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%20(jockey)%2C%20Majed%20Al%20Jahouri%20(trainer)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.35pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20Creek%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBarq%20Al%20Emarat%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%2C%20Ismail%20Mohammed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.10pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMina%20Hamriya%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh95%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tahdeed%2C%20Dane%20O%E2%80%99Neill%2C%20Michael%20Costa%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.45pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mina%20Rashid%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C900m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeyaasi%2C%20Xavier%20Ziani%2C%20Salem%20bin%20Ghadayer%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.20pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAl%20Garhoud%20Sprint%20DP%20World%20%E2%80%93%20Listed%20(TB)%20Dh132%2C500%20(D)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mouheeb%2C%20Ray%20Dawson%2C%20Michael%20Costa%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.55pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mirdiff%20Stakes%20Jebel%20Ali%20Port%20%E2%80%93%20Conditions%20(TB)%20Dh120%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seyouff%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%2C%20Michael%20Costa%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jebel%20Ali%20Free%20Zone%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh95%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAjuste%20Fiscal%2C%20Jose%20da%20Silva%2C%20Julio%20Olascoaga%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale Starring: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni Director: Amith Krishnan Rating: 3.5/5

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn (11.30pm) Saturday Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg (6.30pm) Werder Bremen v Schalke (6.30pm) Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach (6.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg (6.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldof v Bayern Munich (6.30pm) RB Leipzig v Cologne (9.30pm) Sunday Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (6.30pm) Hoffenheim v Mainz (9pm)

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

if you go

New schools in Dubai

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

Winners Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy) Best National Team of the Year: Italy Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

Fifa%20World%20Cup%20Qatar%202022%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFirst%20match%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2020%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%2016%20round%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%203%20to%206%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%209%20and%2010%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2013%20and%2014%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

AUSTRALIA SQUAD v SOUTH AFRICA Aaron Finch (capt), Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Oppenheimer %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Nolan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Blunt%2C%20Robert%20Downey%20Jr%2C%20Florence%20Pugh%2C%20Matt%20Damon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sav%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Purvi%20Munot%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%20as%20of%20March%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Kalra's feat Becomes fifth batsman to score century in U19 final

Becomes second Indian to score century in U19 final after Unmukt Chand in 2012

Scored 122 in youth Test on tour of England

Bought by Delhi Daredevils for base price of two million Indian rupees (Dh115,000) in 2018 IPL auction

Squid Game season two Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun Rating: 4.5/5