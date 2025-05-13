Representatives from FinTech companies, banks, regulators and venture capital funds are out in full force at the Dubai FinTech Summit. Antonie Robertson / The National
Ease of doing business and 'insane access' to regulators key to rapid growth of UAE FinTechs

DFSA looks at best practices globally and makes it fit for purpose locally

Deepthi Nair
May 13, 2025