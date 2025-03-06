How UAE residents can use bonuses for financial security

The UAE is witnessing a significant shift in how residents view <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/19/how-retail-investing-offers-path-to-financial-freedom/" target="_blank">their financial futures</a>. About 75 per cent of residents in the Emirates <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/18/uae-workplace-benefits-salary/" target="_blank">expect a bonus</a> in 2025 (compared to 68 per cent in 2024), according to a recent survey by Zurich International Life. This increase in expectation – coupled with a growing emphasis on saving and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/17/my-dubai-salary-i-began-investing-at-42-and-plan-to-achieve-financial-freedom-by-55/" target="_blank">long-term financial planning</a> – presents a unique opportunity to reflect on how best to use these funds. Bonuses offer more than just a temporary lift to household finances – they are an opportunity to reinforce <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/07/25/five-reasons-why-it-is-important-to-set-long-term-financial-goals/" target="_blank">long-term financial security</a>. While the temptation to spend is natural, many UAE residents are prioritising <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/04/uae-gratuity-retirement-fund-employers/" target="_blank">saving and future planning</a> over short-term indulgence. This points to a broader mindset change, where financial responsibility and retirement preparedness are becoming central to how people manage their wealth. As economic conditions fluctuate, this thought process becomes increasingly important for long-term stability and retirement readiness. Financial planning today involves securing the future while still enjoying the present responsibly. Our research tells us that many UAE residents are setting aside their bonuses for investments or emergency savings while also valuing experiences that contribute to personal growth. Travel and skill development are emerging as key priorities, showing a level of longer-term thinking with financial planning and self-improvement going hand in hand. Balancing immediate gratification with long-term investment is crucial. Allocating a portion of your bonus towards experiences that enhance your quality of life can be enriching, while directing another portion towards savings or investments builds financial resilience. The right approach depends on individual circumstances and financial goals. We are also seeing a generational trend. Younger residents, particularly Gen Z (18-24 years old), are showing a strong commitment to saving, with 31 per cent planning to save their entire bonus. Could the global pandemic occurring during key formative years of their lives have contributed to this attitude? Millennials and older generations are also making healthier financial choices, either saving most of their bonus or striking a balance between saving and spending. This reflects growing financial confidence in the UAE, where residents across age groups are prioritising long-term planning. Whether it’s building an emergency fund, investing in skill development, or preparing for retirement, the emphasis is on financial resilience and informed decision-making. Making the most of your bonus requires a clear strategy. The key is finding a balance that aligns with both immediate needs and future aspirations. Here are a few practical approaches: While many budgeting formulas and rules exist, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to allocating a bonus or disposable income. Financial planning is inherently personal, each strategy must take into account an individual’s current financial situation as well as future priorities. Although this process might seem complex at first, it need not be overwhelming. Financial habits in the UAE are evolving, with more residents taking a proactive approach to managing their money. Ultimately, your bonus represents an opportunity to reinforce your financial foundation. Thoughtful allocation, whether for an emergency fund, retirement, personal development, or a diversified investment portfolio, sets the stage for a more secure financial future. Embrace the bonus as a strategic investment in your future, one that is built on careful planning, informed decision-making, and a balanced approach to saving and spending. You will have worked hard to earn it, and it will literally pay off if you take some time to make it work for you. <i>David Denton-Cardew is head of propositions at Zurich International Life Middle East</i>