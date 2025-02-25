Employers are in the driving seat in the UAE this year as more expats flock to the region to benefit from the growing economy. Pawan Singh / The National
Employers are in the driving seat in the UAE this year as more expats flock to the region to benefit from the growing economy. Pawan Singh / The National

UAE jobs: Your salary guide for 2025

Check out your earning potential as an employee or jobseeker in sectors including technology, banking, accounting, legal, construction and human resources

Deepthi Nair
Isaac Arroyo

February 25, 2025