Residential buildings in Dubai Marina. It is presumed that a room should have a window to be called a bedroom, but that is often not the case. Bloomberg
Residential buildings in Dubai Marina. It is presumed that a room should have a window to be called a bedroom, but that is often not the case. Bloomberg

Business

Money

UAE Property: ‘I’m not sure if I’m renting a one-bedroom apartment or a two-bed’

The owner’s title deed should state the number of bedrooms an apartment has

Mario Volpi

September 13, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money