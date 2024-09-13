UAE Property: ‘I’m not sure if I’m renting a one-bedroom apartment or a two-bed’

<b>Question:</b> I live in an apartment that has one bedroom with a window/sliding door. It’s the bedroom I sleep in. The apartment also has a large study at the back with no windows, cupboards or an en-suite bathroom. The tenancy contract that I signed with the landlord says that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/01/my-dubai-rent-family-opts-for-dh180000-jlt-serviced-hotel-apartment/" target="_blank">I am renting </a>a one-bedroom apartment, while the contract I downloaded from the DLD website says I’m renting a two-bedroom apartment. This has created confusion as to whether I am in a one-bedroom or a two-bedroom apartment, which, as you know, makes a difference in the Real Estate Regulatory Agency price calculator, especially for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/07/27/dubai-set-to-record-handover-of-38174-new-homes-this-year/" target="_blank">apartments in the Dubai Marina area </a>where I am staying. What guidance can you give to determine the appropriate calculation index? I tried contacting DLD but they are referring me back to the landlord to determine the number of bedrooms. <i><b>SC, Dubai</b></i> <b>Answer:</b> I presume that you are getting in touch now because you have a disagreement with the landlord, so the only advice I can offer is to check what <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/05/09/uae-property-can-a-landlord-raise-the-rent-by-any-amount/" target="_blank">the owner’s title deed </a>says. It should state the number of bedrooms – one or two. For what it’s worth, my thought process is that you are indeed renting a one-bedroom apartment plus study. It is presumed that a room to be called a bedroom should have a window, but often rooms without windows are also used as bedrooms, just as in your case. The bedroom also doesn’t need to have an en-suite bathroom to be called a bedroom, so, given the confusion, please refer to the title deed, which will give the definitive answer you are seeking. <b>Q:</b> The procedure for applying for a rental valuation certificate from the Dubai Land Department changed earlier this year. Now, one needs to first get a judgment or legal order from the Rental Dispute Settlement Committee before applying for a rental valuation certificate. I would like to know under what circumstances would a Rental Dispute Centre judge issue a judgment or legal order approving the issuance of a rental valuation certificate? <i><b>KM, Dubai</b></i> <b>A:</b> When it comes to the decision any judge may make at the RDSC, I’m not qualified, and nor is anyone else, to state what is in the minds of these judges. Having said that, there may be a good reason to get this judgment first, and it is most likely to stop individuals just going to the land department without prior approvals or reasons. Any and all cases filed at the RDSC will be heard appropriately and requesting a rental valuation certificate could be one way to prove one of the parties right when a dispute is being considered. <i>Mario Volpi is head of brokerage at Novvi Properties and has worked in the property sector for 40 years in London and Dubai. The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to </i><a href="mailto:mario@novviproperties.com" target="_blank"><i>mario@novviproperties.com</i></a>