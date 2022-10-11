National Bonds unveils 'Golden Pension' plan for foreign workers

National Bonds, the Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

The scheme will give employees working for registered companies a head start in retirement planning through returns offered by National Bonds, the company said on Tuesday.

“Retirement planning is extremely important to ensure people stay financially stable and independent,” said Mohammed Al Ali, chief executive of National Bonds.

“Today, the UAE is home to over 8 million expats. With this initiative designed especially for the private sector, we want to enable expats to invest in their future, while supporting corporates with their employee retention strategy.”

The Covid-19 pandemic put employee financial issues in the spotlight, with many companies now trying to formulate plans to help workers bridge their savings gap.

About 45 per cent of UAE residents have not yet started saving for their golden years, a survey in April by insurance company Friends Provident International found. About 44 per cent of people in the Emirates expect to retire by 55, while 63 per cent hope to before they turn 60, said the FPI survey, which polled 1,000 people.

In March, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched a savings retirement scheme for non-Emirati employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector.

The system is in addition to the existing gratuity scheme. End-of-service gratuities are lump-sum payments to which all employed residents are entitled after completing at least one year of service. Gratuity payments are covered by the UAE labour law and the sum depends on an employee’s length of service and basic salary.

Foreign employees working in Dubai’s public sector will be enrolled in the savings scheme by default and the employer will contribute the total end-of-service gratuity to the plan from the date of joining, without including the financial dues for previous years of service.

The Dubai International Financial Centre was the first body in the UAE to overhaul the gratuity system when it introduced the DIFC Employee Workplace Savings (Dews) plan in February 2020. The scheme allows participants to choose a plan in line with the type of investment risk they are willing to take.

Under the National Bonds pension scheme, employees can contribute as little as Dh100 ($27.22) a month and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be taken out in addition to the gratuity provided by their employers.

Employees can watch their pension savings grow in real time on the National Bonds’ app, the company said. They are also eligible for life takaful, or Islamic insurance, cover.

The plan aims to support companies with employee retention efforts, as well as help them plan for end-of-service financials, National Bonds said.

“The scheme enables companies to invest their employees’ end-of-service funds so they can benefit from additional returns on their gratuity,” Mr Al Ali said.

“Not many companies do this as accumulated funds are not being invested, which ultimately deprives the employees of these benefits.”

Seventy-eight per cent of companies in the Middle East do not fund end-of-service gratuities. Instead, they pay it out of company cash when the benefits fall due, according to the 2020 Middle East End-of-Service Benefit Willis Towers Watson Survey, which covered more than 300 organisations.