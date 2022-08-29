Celebrity Net Worth: Charli D’Amelio joins $80m funding round in US career marketplace

Charli D’Amelio

Social media personality Charli D’Amelio and her family have joined an $80 million funding round in US career marketplace Incredible Health. The series B round takes the company’s valuation to $1.65 billion, the start-up said.

The company claims it is used by more than 600 US hospitals. Supported by a proprietary algorithm, the platform lets hospitals directly approach nurses, rather than the other way around.

Incredible Health reported a revenue increase of more than 500 per cent in 2021.

The D’Amelio family, including Charli and her fellow TikTokker Dixie, joined the round via their 444 Capital Fund. Their investment, whose size was not revealed, comes at a time when Incredible Health continues to invest in growing its social media presence.

The sisters have a sizeable fan following on TikTok. Charli has 145.7 million followers and older sister Dixie counts 57.4 million followers.

Charli, 18, has a net worth estimated at $20m from advertising endorsements, YouTube revenue, sponsored posts and merchandise. She reportedly charges $100,000 for a single sponsored post, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She earned $1m for appearing in a 2020 Super Bowl advertisement for Sabra Hummus, the site reports.

Charli was the highest-paid TikTok personality in 2021.

At 21, Dixie’s net worth is estimated at $10m. Her income comes from sponsorships, merchandise and social media production opportunities, as well as her work as a singer and actor.

The sisters have many joint endeavours, including a nail polish collection called Coastal Craze, a licensing deal with Just Mobile Direct for ring lights, and co-creator deals with Hollister’s Social Tourist apparel and Simmons Bedding Company, the latter for the Charlie & Dixie x Simmons Mattress.

They have had many entertainment ventures, including an animated show, a documentary series and a series on Snapchat. Their podcast, 2 Chix, ended in June 2021.

Abhishek Bachchan, 46, has a net worth of $30 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. Photo: Jeff Topping / The National

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan joined a seed finance round worth more than $1m at Indian fast-moving consumer goods start-up Naagin.

Joining the actor are venture capital fund Eight Innovate Fund-I and other high-net-worth individuals.

“I had a chance to try it and liked the product and the flavour instantly. The packaging was brilliant, the name was fun, I could see the passion of the brand — all the ingredients came together well, so the conversation with the brand felt natural,” Bachchan said, as reported by the Indian start-up news website VCCircle.com.

Founders Kshitij Neelakantan, Mikhel Rajani and Arjun Rastogi set up the brand in 2019 to create a homegrown product in a country whose cuisine is inextricably linked with chillies but whose hot sauce market is dominated by foreign brands. The company also manufactures chilli oils and spice mixes.

The Mumbai-based company will use the funds to expand its online and offline retail channels, and for research and development.

Bachchan, 46, shared photos of the sauce on social media.

He has a net worth of $30m, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. He has acted in more than 60 films over the course of his 22-year career.

As one of India’s highest-paid actors, he commands a fee of $1.25m a film.

A significant portion of his income is thought to come from endorsements of brands such as LG Home, American Express, Ford and Idea Cellular.

Hugh Jackman's wealth comes from an acting career spanning more than 25 years, in particular from his role as Wolverine in the 'X-Men' franchise. Reuters

Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman purchased a three-bedroom penthouse in New York’s Chelsea district for $21.2m, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The 4,675-square-foot apartment is part of a building designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, who also came up with the concept for Louvre Abu Dhabi. Its last recorded sale value was $19.4m in 2019.

Jackman, 53, appears to have downsized from an 11,000-square-foot condominium in the West Village area, which he listed for $38.9m, according to listings website StreetEasy.com. He has owned the Richard Meier-designed six-bedroom triplex since 2010.

The Greatest Showman actor is currently starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, about a travelling salesman in the Midwest.

Jackman has a net worth estimated at $180m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His wealth comes from an acting career spanning more than 25 years, in particular from his role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. The role earned him $20m a movie as a base salary before backend bonuses, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

He owns Seed Productions with his long-time assistant John Palermo. Jackman’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is also involved with the production company.

Jackman is a co-founder of children’s skin-protection brand Pure Sun Defense. Earlier this year, he participated in funding rounds for two start-ups, NFT music marketplace Serenade and Supergoop!, another sunscreen brand.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and sports industry executive Mike McCarley announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures in sports. Courtesy: TMRW Sports

Tiger Woods

Golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up with veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley to form a company to create digital and technology-focused ventures in sport, media and entertainment.

The company, TMRW Sports, was announced last week. Its first venture will be the TGL, a new Monday night golf competition that is part of partnership with the PGA Tour.

Set to start in January 2024, the TGL aims to bring golf to younger audiences through a high-tech game concept and custom-built arenas. The concept will enable players to hit shots on a virtual screen before moving to a “short-game complex” in the centre of the stadium.

“So many athletes, entertainers and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans,” Woods said.

“Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

“For the last few years off the course, I have been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future,” McIlroy said.

“Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience.”

Woods, 46, is one of three athletes with a net worth of $1bn, according to Forbes magazine.

In total, the 15-time major champion has earned more than $1.7bn in professional fees, endorsements and other income over his 27-year career. Less than a tenth of that amount — $120.9m, according to PGA stats — was made on the golf course.

Brand endorsements are thought to make up the chunk of his earnings. Woods has deals with more than a dozen brands, including Rolex, Gatorade, Monster Energy and Nike.

In 2022, he earned $43,500 from playing golf, and an additional $68m off the course, Forbes said.

TMRW Sports becomes part of Woods’s TGR Ventures portfolio, which includes companies such as PopStroke, Full Swing Golf, TGR Design, The Woods Jupiter and Heard.

McIlroy, 33, has banked $66m in PGA earnings, the fifth-highest total in the game’s history. He has a net worth of $170m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

McIlroy’s salary this year is estimated at $43m, of which $9m is in on-course earnings.

Besides on-course earnings and endorsements, his investment fund Symphony Ventures includes companies and start-ups such as Puttery, Whoop, Hyperice, GolfNow Compete, Golf+, Golf Genius, Troon Golf and GolfPass.