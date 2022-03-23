Investopia Summit partners with cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com

The inaugural Investopia Summit signed a preliminary agreement with cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com as Dubai focuses on regulating virtual assets in an effort to safeguard investors while fostering innovation.

Under the agreement, Crypto.com will be the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform partner of Investopia Summit, which will be held on March 28 in tandem with the World Government Summit.

“Investopia Summit will discuss the current major economic transformations in the world, such as cryptocurrencies, and their impact on investors and the world markets, and the solutions that could help investors worldwide,” Abdullah Al Saleh, undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, said.

“This agreement with Crypto.com will lead to more rich and diverse discussions about solutions to the challenges facing the economies of the world.”

Investopia is one of the events within the first set of the Projects of the 50 developmental and economic initiative announced by the UAE government in 2021.

It is the first platform that unifies all national investment opportunities and development projects from all emirates in line with the Projects of the 50 initiative.

Dubai implemented the Virtual Asset Regulation Law this month to create an advanced legal framework to protect investors and provide international standards for virtual asset industry governance. Virtual assets include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens.

The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, which will be established under the new law, will regulate the sector throughout the emirate, including special development zones and free zones, but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre.

“We have a shared vision with Investopia on the transformational impact cryptocurrency can have globally,” Eric Anziani, chief operating officer of Crypto.com, said.

The Investopia Summit will involve industry experts, government officials, institutional investors, start-up and SME leaders, social entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to share ideas, create opportunities and promote investments around the world.