Is it a good idea to co-sign a loan for your young adult child?

Before agreeing to co-sign a loan for a young adult child, it is important to know what is at stake as you could be putting your own financial security at risk. Getty

If you are the parent of a young adult, you may be asked to co-sign for a car loan or an apartment lease.

Before you agree, know what is at stake – you could be putting your own financial security at risk.

What co-signing really means

When you co-sign, you become fully responsible for someone else’s debt. If they don’t pay, you are on the hook.

Even if they pay on time, being a co-signer can make it harder for you to qualify for credit, because that debt is considered yours and creditors could see you as overextended. If your child does not pay on time, you could suffer significant damage to your credit score.

When you put your name on someone else’s debt, it is smart to make sure you can have access to account information so you know if trouble is brewing.

“You need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, which is the other person is unable to pay and they ghost you,” says Kelley Long, a certified public accountant and consumer financial education advocate with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Or maybe a sudden end to communication is not the worst. Ms Long points out that you may find yourself at a family gathering with someone whose debt you are paying, even though they have an Instagram full of holiday pictures and you cannot afford to travel.

Decide if you can keep financial betrayal from ruining your relationship.

While it has its pitfalls, co-signing can sometimes be smart. Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, chief executive and founder of Money Coach University, co-signed for an apartment with her daughter, now 23, four years ago. But this was no caving to puppy-eyed pleading.

“It was pure strategy” and a family decision, she says.

Home ownership helped her daughter establish in-state residency and stop paying out-of-state tuition. Ms Khalfani-Cox and her husband, Earl, covered the down payment and closing costs – a total of about $25,000. They saved that much on tuition in the first year.

Quote If it is a payment that you are going to make anyway, or are prepared to make, then co-signing is not as risky Kelley Long, certified public accountant

Because roommates’ rent covered the monthly payment, their daughter spent three years living rent-free. And on-time mortgage payments helped her to establish good credit. She graduated, got married and found a job, then she and her husband insisted on paying rent.

The young couple are looking for a bigger place, and Ms Khalfani-Cox intends to rent the apartment out.

Why does your child need a co-signer?

Lenders want co-signers when they cannot approve someone’s application on its own merits. Reasons typically include little or no credit history, too little income or too much debt and a history of mismanaging credit.

When co-signing for an adult child goes wrong, it is often because the young adult does not pay as the parent expected, Ms Long says. Relationships can be damaged and credit ruined.

Ms Long recommends spelling out issues such as who will make the payments, what to do if someone cannot make a payment (it would affect both the borrower’s and co-signer’s credit scores) and if the loan will be refinanced into the adult child’s name.

In the end, though, the law will not be on your side if your child does not follow through.

When can you say yes?

“If it is a payment that you are going to make anyway, or are prepared to make, then co-signing is not as risky,” Ms Long says. For instance, if you planned to pay for a car or student loan anyway, you might have the young adult apply. When their name is on the loan, the payments you make help them to build credit.

There are qualified yeses, as well. Ms Long suggests spreading out responsibility as much as you can if you co-sign a lease. That could mean:

Asking for individual leases and co-signers for roommates. Landlords are often willing to do that, Ms Long says. Co-signing for only your child’s portion protects you if roommates skip out on rent or damage property.

Splitting up responsibility for utilities. You don’t want to be on the hook for all of them.

When to say no

Ms Khalfani-Cox says she is generally against co-signing. “Many people who are seeking a co-signer have not proved themselves as creditworthy or they have had kind of poor credit behaviours in the past. If the bank isn’t willing to loan to them, I'm kind of like, ‘Why should you?’”

If you see signs that your young adult won’t handle credit responsibly, pay attention. If co-signing would jeopardise your financial security, a gentle “no” along with an offer to help in some other way – such as a one-time cash gift or providing rides – may be wiser.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.