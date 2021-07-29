Homefront: ‘Is it mandatory to have property insurance in the UAE?’

Property insurance covers your home, garage, carport, outbuildings, gates and fences, along with any permanently attached fixtures. Alamy.com

I am thinking about buying my first property in the UAE and have been carrying out research on homeowner insurance. I am finding it difficult to understand the difference between property insurance and home contents insurance – are they the same?

I would also be interested to know your view on the benefits of taking out homeowner insurance.

Is it mandatory to have property insurance in the UAE? And if I purchase an apartment, will the building insurance cover the property in case of any incidents such as a fire? JA, Dubai

The first thing to clarify is the difference between property insurance and home contents insurance. The main difference is whether structures and items are attached or not attached to the physical building you are insuring.

Property insurance covers your home, garage, carport, outbuildings, gates and fences, along with any permanently attached fixtures such as solar panels, walls, ceilings and floor coverings for loss or damage caused by a range of insured events.

Contents insurance covers only the loss or damage to items inside your home as a result of insured events. Such property includes household items that you own or are responsible for and use primarily for domestic purposes, such as furniture, furnishings, clothing, unfixed electrical goods and appliances.

When buying a property via bank finance, the lender will insist that the loan is protected with property insurance to cover any losses to building costs and/or major maintenance. This is mandatory with mortgage finance but only advisable when buying the property with cash.

Contents insurance remains solely at the occupier’s discretion. If the occupier decides not to take out any insurance and a worst-case scenario happens, the repair or maintenance of any affected goods will be their responsibility.

Quote Contents insurance covers only the loss or damage to the contents in your home caused by insured events Mario Volpi

Often, we hear stories of owners or tenants losing their belongings because of fire or flood damage caused by appliances, especially washing machines and boilers or water heaters, which can leak or blow up in extreme cases and damage other items.

This damage can also affect neighbouring property, especially when dealing with leaks or flooding in apartments. The responsibility of damage to third-party furniture or property is always a contentious subject but if insurance is taken out, the headache and expensive repair can be alleviated.

I plan to list my property for sale with a property broker in Dubai. What documents can I ask for to assess whether he is competent enough to negotiate on my behalf and represents my best interests?

I would also like to know whether I am dealing with an authentic, licensed broker. What questions can I ask him to establish his credentials? HP, Dubai

When looking to hire a broker to sell your property, the first thing to ask for is the Real Estate Regulatory Authority registration number, both for the agency and the individual broker. You will be able to check these credentials online via the Dubai Rest app.

Within the application, you will be able to view the office details, previous sales transactions and download the broker's card, in addition to being able to contact them directly.

In terms of knowledge and area specialisation, I suggest you use a broker who knows the community where your property is located very well. Request details of similar property they have sold in the location to ensure you have an understanding of their experience.

Access to industry data is very important, so ask for evidence of past sales from the broker, not only from the agency but also of the entire market.

Lastly, sales experience within the Dubai market is crucial. Ask the broker how long they have been in Dubai and also establish the experience they have as an agent, in general, and in the emirate’s property market, in particular.

Knowledge of this is imperative as it will help you to understand the breadth of experience the agent has and, therefore, their ability to leverage this to help sell your property.

Mario Volpi is the sales and leasing manager at Engel & Volkers. He has worked in the property sector for more than 35 years in London and Dubai. The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario.volpi@engelvoelkers.com

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Results 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: Panadol, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 6.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m, Winner: Mayehaab, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Monoski, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Eastern World, Royston Ffrench, Charlie Appleby 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Madkal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 1,200m, Winner: Taneen, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

TOP 5 DRIVERS 2019 1 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 10 wins 387 points 2 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 4 wins, 314 points 3 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 3 wins, 260 points 4 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2 wins, 249 points 5 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1 win, 230 points

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

