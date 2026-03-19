Abu Dhabi luxury events grow with Shoptalk Luxe expanding in 2027

Abu Dhabi's aim to become a global hub for luxury retail brands is paying off with the Shoptalk Luxe event set to return next year even bigger and stronger, its organisers have said.

The inaugural event, launched by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) and British events group Hyve, gathered industry leaders in the emirate from January 27 to 29.

Among those attending the first luxury-focused retail event in Hyve's Shoptalk series were fashion designer Vera Wang, Daniel Grieder, chief executive of Hugo Boss; Alexis Mourot, chief executive of Christian Louboutin; Helene Phillips, chief client officer at Jimmy Choo; Marie-Theres Mangelsdorf, chief client and digital officer at Montblanc; Michael Chalhoub, chief executive of Chalhoub Group; and Michael Grieve, chief brand officer at Jumeirah.

Held in the Emirates Palace, the event is expected to grow from 2,000 attendees in 2026 to 3,500 people next year, underscoring Abu Dhabi's ability to attract top executives from major international retail brands, Mark Shashoua, chief executive of Hyve, told The National.

“The way Adio has positioned Abu Dhabi as a centre for global luxury, combined with our platform, is very compelling,” he said. “That’s why major brands are keen to participate.”

Hyve and Adio aim to expand the event steadily over the coming years, he added. “This is not going to jump from 2,000 to 10,000,” Mr Shashoua said. “We want sustainable, high-quality growth.”

The 170 speakers at the first Shoptalk Luxe included Ms Wang, Marco Parsiegla of Amouage, Mr Grieder, Philippe Zuber of Kerzner International, Michael Ward of Harrods, Julia Goddard from Harvey Nichols, Mr Mourot and Antony Lindsay of Fabergé.

Luxury rise

Interest in future editions is strong, with many companies expected to return. “We refresh the speaker list every year,” Mr Shashoua said, “but company participation remains high.”

He said Hyve is closely monitoring the situation around the Iran war and reiterates its commitment to its plans for 2027.

Discussions at this year's event focused on key trends shaping luxury retail, including digital acceleration and shifting consumer expectations.

Notably, 83 per cent of attendees had not attended Shoptalk events in Europe or the US, highlighting the emirate’s ability to attract new audiences. “That’s significant,” Mr Shashoua said. “They are coming specifically to Abu Dhabi, and many are very senior decision-makers.”

The event also emphasised networking through its Meetup platform, which facilitated more than 20,000 meetings between brands, investors and technology partners. “We achieved nearly a 95 per cent completion rate,” he said, underscoring the effectiveness of structured connections.

Retail expansion

Abu Dhabi is expanding its retail sector, particularly in luxury, as part of efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil.

In February, Aldar Properties and Mubadala Investment Company completed a Dh10 billion ($2.72 billion) joint venture to create a major retail platform. The initiative will combine Yas Mall and The Galleria Luxury Collection, covering a gross leasable area of 260,000 square metres.

“Together with Mubadala, we are creating a retail champion that elevates Abu Dhabi’s global appeal and sets new standards for luxury retail experiences,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Aldar’s group chief executive.

Industry analysts say the emirate is positioning itself as a distinctive luxury destination. According to Thea Rowe, associate director at Savills, Abu Dhabi is emerging as a leader in “experience-led, culturally grounded retail”.

“It’s a place where luxury is quiet, curated and deeply considered,” she said. “Abu Dhabi is on the cusp of something exciting.”

Hyve, one of the world’s largest business-to-business event organisers, runs 31 events across 18 brands, focusing on sectors being reshaped by technology, including retail, health care, education and logistics.

The events attract major technology companies such as Google, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft, reflecting the growing convergence between technology and retail.

Hyve’s turnover is expected to reach about $450 million in 2026, up from $391 million in 2025, with profits of around $100 million and continued double-digit growth forecast.