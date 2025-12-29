Silver shines with new record as global markets head into 2026

Silver prices surged to unprecedented levels on Monday, breaking through the $80 per ounce mark for the first time as thin year-end trading combined with expectations of looser monetary policy drove investors into precious metals.

This rally briefly propelled silver to fresh record highs before volatility returned and prices eased slightly.

The major move came as global equities hovered near all-time peaks, capping a strong year-end rally that has lifted benchmarks across regions, with mining and materials stocks among the standout performers. A gauge of global equities was little changed on the day, while key Asian indices posted modest gains as many investors wound down positions ahead of New Year.

Broader backdrop

On Friday, silver increased to $79.70 per ounce only to break the $80 mark on Monday. Gold − widely considered a hedge against inflation breached several key levels this year − climbed over the $4,549 per ounce mark before settling at 4,512.78 per ounce on Monday.

Beyond short-term trading dynamics, silver’s surge is unfolding against a longer-running backdrop of economic uncertainty. Investors have increasingly turned to precious metals as protection against slowing global growth, persistent geopolitical tensions and concerns over government debt levels in major economies. These themes have helped underpin record gains across both gold and silver in recent weeks, reinforcing their role as perceived safe-haven assets heading into 2026.

Central banks and institutional investors have also played a growing role in supporting precious-metal prices, seeking diversification as confidence in traditional financial assets fluctuates. This steady underlying demand has left markets particularly sensitive to sudden shifts in sentiment during periods of low liquidity, such as the year-end holiday stretch.

Rate cuts and dollar weakness

Traders said expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2026 remain at the heart of the rally in non-yielding assets such as silver and gold. After rates were trimmed earlier this month, markets are pricing in further easing next year – a dynamic that reduces the appeal of yield-bearing investments and tends to support commodities viewed as inflation hedges.

At the same time, the US dollar remained under pressure near multi-month lows, amplifying gains in dollar-denominated bullion. Silver’s break above $80 was accompanied by strength across the precious-metals, with platinum and palladium also touching record or near-record levels earlier.

Analysts noted that thin liquidity typical of late December can magnify price swings, particularly in smaller markets such as silver, where relatively modest inflows can trigger outsized moves.

Market uncertainty

Silver’s rally was not without reversals. After breaching the $80 threshold, prices slipped back as profit-taking emerged and positioning adjusted amid subdued trading volumes. However, underlying market structure remains tight. Analysts point to constrained supply, declining physical inventories, and robust industrial demand especially from solar energy, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics as longer-term supports for prices.

Bloomberg’s Markets Wrap described the spike as partly driven by physical shortages and rising premiums, with some strategists warning of bubble-like behaviour, while others argued that year-end conditions may be exaggerating otherwise solid fundamentals.

Elsewhere in commodities, copper climbed to fresh peaks and oil prices edged higher on optimism around firmer Chinese demand in 2026, underscoring renewed interest in industrial-linked assets. Asian equity markets were mixed but broadly positive, supported by strong technology shares and confidence that global markets will carry momentum into the new year.

