How silver outshone gold and Bitcoin over the past 12 months

The year 2025 is almost over, and the world saw record-breaking movements from gold and silver compared with their digital cousin, Bitcoin.

Gold put in a steady climb throughout 2025, ending up close to 70 per cent from its level on the first trading day of the year (up to December 24), its highest price rise in five years. Though its evolution was uneven at times, the direction was consistently higher, with the strongest acceleration from late summer into autumn before gains cooled into the year-end. Experts said gold benefited from investors leaning into safety and from supportive macro conditions, but the data also suggests momentum was less explosive than some other “haven” trades.

Silver was the standout, ending the year with its highest five-year increase, matching gold. However, after tracking gold for much of the year, it broke away from early autumn and then surged sharply into December, finishing 140 per cent higher on the same “start-of-year” basis. That late-year climb is the story: most of silver’s performance was in a concentrated burst, turning a strong year into a blockbuster. Experts said the rally resulted from both safe-haven buying and strong demand from industries that use silver, which can amplify price swings when investor mood changes.

