Global financial stocks drop on concerns over US bank health

Global financial stocks dropped on Friday as concerns over the health of US regional banks rattled investor sentiment.

US regional banks sank overnight after two auto-sector bankruptcies reignited credit quality fears. This adds to a mounting list of investor worries − including renewed US-China trade tensions, government shutdown risks and stretched valuations following the AI-driven rally.

Analysts said the situation resembled the US regional banking crisis in 2023 that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The Nasdaq regional banking index slumped more than 6 per cent on Thursday after two small banks, Zions Bancorporation and Western Alliance, disclosed separate incidents.

Zions said it took a $50 million hit from two loans given out by its California unit, while Western Alliance said it had initiated a lawsuit alleging fraud by Cantor Group V.

“The US regional banking sector shows visible strain amid mounting credit concerns after Zions Bancorp disclosed provisions of millions of dollars for loan losses and wrote off additional millions of dollars in bad loans due to irregularities in collaterals,” said Ahmad Assiri, a research strategist at broker Pepperstone.

“At the same time, Western Alliance reported attempts to resolve collateralised loans and ongoing collection actions against borrowers suspected of misrepresenting their guarantees aka fraudulent documentations, deepening market perception that these incidents are not isolated but part of a growing trend of credit fragility. For now, these remain contained rather than systemic.”

A sell-off that started on Wall Street on Thursday gathered momentum in Asia and Europe on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei settled 1.44 per cent lower while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 2.5 per cent at market close on Friday. In other markets in Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite and Shanghai A share index both closed down 1.95 per cent. Taiwan's Taiex index also ended the day 1.25 per cent lower.

In India, the BSE 100 gained 0.34 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index declined by 0.8 per cent.

European stock markets were also hit. In London, the FTSE 100 was down 1.3 per cent, while Paris’s CAC 40 fell 0.7 per cent and Frankfurt's DAX shed 2.18 per cent at 3.20pm UAE time.

In the Middle East, the Dubai Financial Market general index closed 0.6 per cent lower, while Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange main market ended 0.19 per cent down.

“UAE stock markets were under pressure during the last day of trading, impacted by a general risk-averse mood in global markets,” said Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at forex broker Tickmill.

“Banking stocks were hit hardest following renewed worries about US regional lenders.”

JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon this week spoke about anxiety in the credit market following the bankruptcies of First Brands and subprime lender Tricolor.

“When you see one cockroach, there are probably more, and so everyone should be forewarned,” Mr Dimon said.

The broader picture suggests that US regional lenders are entering a testing phase in an environment of tight financial conditions, declining liquidity and renewed focus on asset quality as a key measure of balance sheet strength, according to Mr Assiri.

“The investor pullback is not alarming but highlights more cautious positioning as indices hover near historically rich valuations and as traders weigh rising trade tensions,” he said.

“Equities remain constructive over the longer term, yet the very short-term set-up faces a dual challenge of waning momentum and an information vacuum caused by the US government shutdown. The absence of key releases such as the non-farm payrolls report has made assessing the underlying strength of the economy harder.”

However, the market remains extremely volatile, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com.

“All it would take is a social media post by US President Donald Trump to flip trigger a bullish reversal in risk appetite. For that reason, I am a bit sceptical whether this will turn into a sharp correction,” he added.

Gold shining

Meanwhile, gold is headed for its biggest weekly gain in five years, surging along with silver on safe haven fears.

Bullion hit a fresh all-time high near $4,380 an ounce on Friday, extending this week’s rally to roughly 8 per cent, the most since March 2020. The gain of more than $300 this week is the biggest on record in dollar terms.

Gold’s more than 60 per cent surge this year is underpinned by central bank buying and inflows to exchange-traded funds. Traders are also betting on at least one jumbo US rate cut by year-end.

