What UAE travellers need to know about the US government shutdown

The US has entered a government shutdown after lawmakers failed to agree on a new budget. For most travellers, the effects of this shutdown are unlikely to be immediate, but the longer it goes on, the more likely it is to disrupt trips.

Airport delays, visa slowdowns and the closure of major attractions across the US are among the risks. Here is what travellers heading to the US need to know.

Are flights from the UAE to the US affected?

Flights with Emirates from Dubai to destinations in the US continue to operate normally. From Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways’ services to US airports are not affected by the shutdown.

Travellers using Etihad’s US preclearance facility at Zayed International Airport can also continue to do so. That’s because the facility is staffed by US Customs and Border Protection officers, who are considered essential workers. This means passengers travelling to the country on Etihad flights can still clear US immigration before boarding flights in Abu Dhabi.

Will there be delays at US airports?

Travellers may encounter longer queues, delays or missed flight connections at airports in the US. AFP

Airports in the US will remain open to international travellers during the shutdown, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration staff are considered essential, so they will continue to work, but without pay until the shutdown ends.

In a public statement, Geoff Freeman, president and chief executive of the US Travel Association, warned that “a shutdown exacerbates staffing shortages among Transportation Security Administration officers and air traffic controllers, threatening longer airport security lines, flight delays and cancellations".

During the last government shutdown in the US, hundreds of flights were delayed or grounded as staff shortages led to closed checkpoints. If the same situation unfolds, travellers may encounter longer queues, delays or missed flight connections.

Will UAE travellers face visa delays?

Visa appointments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are currently going ahead as scheduled, with VFS Global, which handles passport returns for visa applications, also operating as normal.

This aligns with the US State Department’s latest guidance, which affirms that consular operations domestically and abroad will remain operational and that only certain domestic support for consular operations will be suspended.

For UAE travellers, this means applications can still be submitted and US visa appointments booked. If the shutdown drags on, some categories of visas might face delays, however, this would likely only impact visas that require input from other US departments, such as H-1B and H-2B employment visas.

How will US holidays be affected by the shutdown?

Travellers planning to visit some of the country’s national parks such as Yosemite, should be prepared for limited services. Reuters

The most visible impact of the shutdown will be on the ground in America. Travellers planning to visit some of the country’s national parks such as Yosemite, Zion and the Grand Canyon should be prepared for limited services. While many parks will remain open, visitor centres, restrooms and rubbish collection are likely to be suspended. On the first day of the shutdown, many rangers and park staff were already furloughed.

Access to accurate information may also be limited, as government websites that normally update park and site closures will not be maintained.

Museums and cultural institutions are also affected. The Smithsonian’s museums, heritage centres and its National Zoo in Washington will stay open until at least October 6, but are expected to close after that date if the situation continues.

Other tourist attractions across the country have already closed, including the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia and the United States Botanic Garden in Washington.

Visitors planning sightseeing trips in the US should try to verify opening information before travelling and prepare alternative itineraries in case attractions are closed.

Is the US Embassy in the UAE open?

Both the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai remain open. In a post on X, the US Mission to the UAE confirmed that “scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at US Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations.”

What has changed is how information is shared. Embassies will no longer update social media or routine communications regularly, which could make it harder for travellers to access timely updates about appointments or processing times.