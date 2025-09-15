Dubai construction firm Alec to offer 20% in IPO

Alec Holdings, a engineering and construction group based in Dubai, will list 20 per cent of its shares as part of an initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market amid a continuing listings boom in the UAE.
The Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the principal investment arm of the Dubai government, is currently the sole shareholder of Alec and is offering one billion ordinary shares through the offering, the company said in a prospectus on Monday.
The subscription period is expected to run from September 23-30, with tranches open to individual subscribers, professional investors outside the US, and eligible employees from Alec and ICD.
The final offer price is expected to be announced on October 1 and the company expects to start trading on the DFM on or around October 15.
"This IPO is a natural next step in Alec’s journey," said Hussain Nasser Lootah, the company's chairman. "We enter the public markets from a position of strength, supported by a buoyant regional construction sector underpinned by ambitious national agendas in our home market and in Saudi Arabia, and a favourable economic environment."
More to follow...
