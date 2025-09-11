Egypt's Orascom Construction shares rise nearly 45% in ADX trading debut

The shares of Orascom Construction rose as much as 45 per cent on its trading debut on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Wednesday amid higher demand from investors.
The construction contracting company’s shares were trading at Dh46 ($12.52) at 11.39am UAE time, after opening trade at Dh31.7 a share.
Orascom made its debut on ADX after delisting from Nasdaq Dubai. It is also moving its office from Dubai International Financial Centre to Abu Dhabi's ADGM, following the listing.
Orascom Construction is a contractor primarily focused on infrastructure, industrial and high-end commercial projects in the Middle East, Africa and the US. It also owns 50 per cent of Besix Group, a company specialising in construction, infrastructure and marine works.
The company’s secondary listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), however, remains unchanged.
More to follow...
