Nissan headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. Bloomberg
Nissan names Ivan Espinosa as new CEO in major shake-up after Honda merger talks crash

Reshuffle aimed at achieving short and mid-term objectives to position company for long-term growth

Alvin R Cabral
March 11, 2025