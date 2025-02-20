The continued economic momentum in the UAE has boosted listings across sectors on both the Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses. Victor Besa / The National
The continued economic momentum in the UAE has boosted listings across sectors on both the Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Markets

Alpha Data aims to raise $163m from Abu Dhabi IPO amid strong interest

Listing marks a rare opportunity to invest in a home-grown UAE family business, CEO says

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

February 20, 2025