Sung Kook 'Bill' Hwang arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Manhattan federal court on November 20. Getty / AFP
Archegos' Bill Hwang sentenced to 18 years in prison for huge US fraud

Hwang's downfall came when he was unable to meet margin calls as the prices of some of his favourite stocks began falling

Reuters

November 20, 2024

