Bill Hwang: Founder of collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital convicted of fraud

The founder of Archegos Capital Management, a hedge fund that collapsed in 2021, was convicted on Wednesday of securities and market manipulation fraud in a scheme that prosecutors said cost global investment banks billions of dollars.
Bill Hwang looked straight ahead as the verdict was read, taking several sips of water as the jury found him guilty of 10 criminal counts. He was acquitted of one charge of market manipulation but was convicted of six others.
Federal prosecutors in New York said Hwang and his co-conspirators artificially inflated the values of nearly a dozen stocks before the investments collapsed, wiping out $100 billion in market value along with the company he created.
Hwang's lawyer had argued that his client was an honest investor who put money into stocks he believed in.
Prosecutors said Hwang lied to banks to get billions of dollars to grow his investment firm, which was based in New York. Its portfolio grew from $10 billion to $160 billion.
Assistant US attorney Alexandra Rothman told jurors at the start of the case that Mr Hwang, who was a billionaire, “wanted to be a legend on Wall Street” and engaged in a scheme involving trades of stock derivatives to secretly build extraordinarily large positions in just a few companies.
Mr Hwang’s attorney, Barry Berke, said that his client “didn’t live the life of a billionaire” and didn't make any misrepresentations to any banks about his business.
In a closing argument earlier this week, Mr Berke told the jury that his client was innocent. “Mr Hwang bet big on stocks he believed in. That is not a crime,” he said.
The indictment said the investment public did not know Archegos had come to dominate the trading and stock ownership of multiple companies because it used securities that had no public disclosure requirement. At one point Hwang and his firm secretly controlled more than 50 per cent of the shares of ViacomCBS, prosecutors said.
The risky manoeuvres, however, made the firm’s portfolio vulnerable to price fluctuations in a handful of stocks.
Marginal calls in late March 2021 wiped out more than $100 billion in market value in just days, the indictment said.
Nearly a dozen companies as well as banks and prime brokers duped by Archegos lost billions as a result, according to the indictment.
The jury also convicted the company’s former financial officer, Patrick Halligan.
Things Heard & Seen
Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton
2/5
The Written World: How Literature Shaped History
Martin Puchner
Granta
FORSPOKEN
Developer: Luminous Productions
Publisher: Square Enix
Console: PC, PS5
Release date: January
Company of Heroes 3
Developer: Relic Entertainment
Publisher: SEGA
Console: PC, PS5, XSX
Release date: February
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Console: PC, PS5, XSX
Release date: March
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Developer: Rocksteady Studios
Publisher: Warner Bros
Console: PC, PS5, XSX
Release date: May
Final Fantasy XVI
Developer: Square Enix
Publisher: Square Enix
Console: PS5
Release date: June
Street Fighter 6
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Console: PS5, XSX, PC
Release date: June
Diablo IV
Developer: Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment
Console: PC, PS5, XSX
Release date: June
Baldur's Gate 3
Developer: Larian Studios
Publisher: Larian Studios
Console: PC
Release date: August
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom
Developer: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Console: Nintendo Switch
Release date: September
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Developer: Insomniac Games
Publisher: PlayStation
Console: PS5
Release date: Fall
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Developer: Ubisoft
Publisher: Ubisoft
Console: PC, PS5, XSX, Amazon Luna
Release date: 2023
Starfield
Developer: Bethesda Game Studios
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Console: PC, Xbox
Release date: 2023
SPEC SHEET: APPLE M3 MACBOOK AIR (13")
Processor: Apple M3, 8-core CPU, up to 10-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine
Display: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664, 224ppi, 500 nits, True Tone, wide colour
Memory: 8/16/24GB
Storage: 256/512GB / 1/2TB
I/O: Thunderbolt 3/USB-4 (2), 3.5mm audio, Touch ID
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Battery: 52.6Wh lithium-polymer, up to 18 hours, MagSafe charging
Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD
Video: Support for Apple ProRes, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10
Audio: 4-speaker system, wide stereo, support for Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking (with AirPods)
Colours: Midnight, silver, space grey, starlight
In the box: MacBook Air, 30W/35W dual-port/70w power adapter, USB-C-to-MagSafe cable, 2 Apple stickers
Price: From Dh4,599
Important questions to consider
1. Where on the plane does my pet travel?
There are different types of travel available for pets:
- Manifest cargo
- Excess luggage in the hold
- Excess luggage in the cabin
Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to.
2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage?
If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate.
If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate.
3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to?
As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal.
If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty.
If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport.
4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take?
This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken.
In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more.
5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel?
Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination.
Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans.
Source: Pawsome Pets UAE
SWEET TOOTH
Created by: Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz
Stars: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen
Rating: 3.5/5
Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3
Producer: JAR Films
Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi
Rating: 3 star
FIGHT CARD
Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin, 12 rounds, heavyweight
Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight
Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller, 12 rounds, heavyweight
Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori, 12 rounds, heavyweight
Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, heavyweight
Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa, 12 rounds, heavyweight
Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweight
Famous left-handers
- Marie Curie
- Jimi Hendrix
- Leonardo Di Vinci
- David Bowie
- Paul McCartney
- Albert Einstein
- Jack the Ripper
- Barack Obama
- Helen Keller
- Joan of Arc
Manchester City (0) v Liverpool (3)
Uefa Champions League, quarter-final, second leg
Where: Etihad Stadium
When: Tuesday, 10.45pm
Live on beIN Sports HD
EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s Arabic Language Centre will mark International Women’s Day at the Bologna Children's Book Fair with the Abu Dhabi Translation Conference. Prolific Emirati author Noora Al Shammari, who has written eight books that feature in the Ministry of Education's curriculum, will appear in a session on Wednesday to discuss the challenges women face in getting their works translated.
UAE - India ties
The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China
Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion
The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India
Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015
His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016
Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017
Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25