Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announces listing of Masdar's green bonds from October 10

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Thursday announced the listing of 10-year green bonds for the emirate’s clean energy company Masdar from October 10.

The issue size of the green bonds is $750 million with a fixed rate of interest of 4.875 per cent, according to a pricing term sheet posted on ADX.

Per the sheet, the issue date of the bonds is July 25 of this year and the date of maturity is set for July 25, 2033.

The interest payment dates are fixed on January 25 and July 25 of each year up to, and including, the maturity date, commencing on January 25 next year.

On July 19, Masdar completed its issuance for the $750 million green bond offering through the sale of 10-year senior unsecured notes. The offering was 5.6 times oversubscribed, with the order book peaking at $4.2 billion, following strong appetite from regional and international investors.

In August, it announced the listing of its debut green bond on the London Stock Exchange to fund its new clean energy projects.

The market for green and sustainable bonds and sukuk is booming, specifically in Gulf Co-operation Council economies, as governments in the oil-rich economic bloc push to meet their net-zero commitments.

Total GCC green and sustainable bond and sukuk issuances last year reached a record $8.5 billion from 15 deals, compared with $605 million from six deals in 2021, amid increased participation from banks and government-related entities, data from Bloomberg’s Capital Markets League Tables showed.

Masdar aims to expand its capacity to at least 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of the decade. The company is active in more than 40 countries and has invested in or committed investments to projects worth more than $30 billion. It is also aiming for green hydrogen production of one million tonnes per annum by 2030.