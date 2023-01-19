Abu Dhabi's Masdar to issue first green bond in 2023

The energy company announced a new shareholding structure last month

Masdar's stand at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Victor Besa / The National
John Benny
Fareed Rahman
Jan 19, 2023
Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar plans to raise money through the issuance of a green bond this year, the company's chief executive has said.

“This will allow international investors to join Masdar's green energy journey,” Mohamed Al Ramahi said at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday.

“We have the tools to meet our climate objectives … we believe we have the capital [and] we have the solution, but it will take all of us working together to succeed,” said Mr Al Ramahi.

The size of the planned bond was not disclosed.

Last month, Masdar announced its new shareholding structure as part of a deal with the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, Mubadala Investment Company and Adnoc, along with the creation of a green hydrogen business unit.

Updated: January 19, 2023, 6:41 AM
