Al Ansari profit slides on higher depreciation charges

Al Ansari Financial Services, the UAE money exchange and transfer company, reported a 13 per cent decline in second-quarter profit on the back of higher depreciation charge from expanding its branch network and increasing finance costs.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company for the three months to the end of June fell to Dh130 million ($35 million), from about Dh148 million in the same period last year, amid higher finance costs due to interest payments on an Dh300 million term loan, the company said on Thursday in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Second-quarter operating income increased 1.2 per cent year-on-year to Dh291 million, mainly driven by strong growth in the bank notes, wage-protection system and other services, while the company recorded a slight decline in the income from its remittance business, it said.

"While our cost base has increased compared to the year ago period, mainly attributed to our aggressive expansion plans, regulatory requirements to achieve Emiratisation targets, and an overall higher operating cost environment ... we believe that once ... 15 new branches break even, they will contribute towards profitable growth," Mohammad Bitar, deputy group chief executive of Al Ansari Financial Services, said.

Ansari Financial Services is well funded with ample liquidity to underpin growth and as a result the board has approved a dividend payment of Dh600 million ($163 million), said Rashed Al Ansari, group chief executive.

