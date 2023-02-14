Du's 2022 net profit grows 11% on strong demand for 5G and broadband services

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the Dubai telecom operator better known as du, reported an increase of about 11 per cent in its 2022 net profit on strong demand for 5G and broadband services.

Net profit in the 12 months ended December rose to Dh1.22 billion ($332.2 million), from Dh1.1 billion in 2021, the company said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Revenue in the year grew by about 9 per cent annually to Dh12.75 billion, from Dh11.68 billion a year earlier, “on sustained demand for broadband services and 5G handsets, as well as a gradual recovery of mobile services”, the company said.

“Our business performed exceptionally well, thanks to a robust economic environment fuelled by population growth, an increase in tourism activity and GDP [gross domestic product] growth, as well as our strong commercial momentum,” said chairman Malek Al Malek.

“The delivery on our ambitious investment plans also allowed us to accelerate our growth and improve our positioning.”

Du's board has recommended a full-year dividend of 24 fils a share, up 14.3 per cent, and a distribution of 99.1 per cent of net profit, Mr Al Malek said.

