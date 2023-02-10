Alpha Dhabi more than doubles net profit in 2022

Alpha Dhabi Holding, a unit of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, more than doubled its annual net profit in 2022 as revenue surged during the 12-month period.

Net profit rose to Dh10.6 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2022 from Dh5.2 billion in 2021, the company said on Friday in a bourse filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue increased to Dh39.6 billion last year, up 112 per cent from 18.7 billion in 2021, according to the statement.

More to follow...