Mastercard’s Q4 profit rises 6% on accelerated cross-border transactions

Global payments company Mastercard's fourth-quarter net profit rose by 6 per cent annually, driven by a boost in cross-border transactions and recovery in global spending.

The New York-based company's net profit jumped to $2.5 billion in the three months to the end of December — about $100 million more than the same period in 2021 — and remained flat on a quarterly basis.

Revenue during the period rose about 12 per cent on an annual basis to $5.8 billion.

“We closed out the year with strong financial results and notable wins, which will help us capitalise on the tremendous secular shift to digital payments,” said Michael Miebach, chief executive of Mastercard.

“As we look at the broader economy, we see the continued recovery of cross-border travel, with volumes up 59 per cent versus a year ago and we are encouraged by Asia opening up further.”

Mastercard stocks, which have jumped almost 11 per cent in the past year, rose 0.71 per cent to trade at $385.1 a share in premarket trading on Thursday.

The company’s net income increased 14 per cent annually to $9.9 billion in 2022 full financial year while total sales increased by 18 per cent to $22.2 billion.

More to follow …