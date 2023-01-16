Mubadala acquires US-based Dental Care Alliance

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment arm, has acquired Dental Care Alliance, a US support organisation for about 390 allied practices across 22 American states.

The investment was made in partnership with funds managed by Harvest Partners, a private equity firm focused on middle-market companies, Mubadala said on Monday.

The Florida-based alliance has a “highly diversified range of services, a strong management team with a proven track record, and a scalable platform with a significant growth trajectory”, said Alvin Teh, head of the consumer unit at Mubadala.

Mubadala, which is at the heart of the UAE's efforts to diversify its economy, manages more than $284 billion in assets globally.

In recent years, it has stepped up its investment in technology, mobility, clean energy and life sciences as it expands its portfolio.

Mubadala is at the forefront of the UAE's healthcare industry, investing in new ventures and forging partnerships to enhance the country's biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, a move set to benefit the entire region.

Earlier this month, Mubadala and US-based National Resilience, a technology-focused manufacturer, signed a biopharmaceutical investment deal that is expected boost the UAE’s life sciences sector.

Through this agreement, Mubadala will establish a new manufacturing plant in the Emirates, which will be operated by Resilience to make biopharmaceutical-related products.

The range of therapeutic medicines produced at the plant will be used to treat complex diseases such as cancer, as well as infectious diseases and inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory, Capital Health Screening Centre, Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre and Dana Al Emarat are part of Mubadala Health's network of healthcare centres.

Other members are HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Centre, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, as well as a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group.

The DCA is one of the largest multi-branded dental support organisations in the US. It is focused on a full range of general and speciality treatments.

Funds managed by Harvest Partners acquired the alliance in partnership with its management in 2015.

After a recapitalisation exercise that closed in December 2022, Mubadala and funds managed by Harvest Partners jointly control the DCA and will work closely with the management team.

“The investment will allow DCA to further empower the exceptional dental professionals that we support as they deliver meaningful patient experiences and vital dental health care,” said Jerry Rhodes, chief executive of the alliance.

Founded in 1991, the DCA has about 5,400 employees, including more than 885 dentists that handle more than 3.5 million patient visits a year.