Mubadala and US-based Resilience link up on biopharma manufacturing in UAE

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment arm, and US-based National Resilience, a technology-focused manufacturer, have signed a biopharma investment deal that will boost the UAE’s life sciences sector.

Through a development agreement, Mubadala will establish a new manufacturing facility in the UAE, which will be operated by Resilience to make biopharmaceutical-related products, Mubadala said in a statement on Monday.

The Abu Dhabi unit will be the first “goods manufacturing practice” biopharma facility in the UAE as well as the first of its kind in the region to manufacture essential life sciences products for advanced biologics, Mubadala said.

The range of therapeutics produced will be used to treat complex diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

The latest investment agreement follows Mubadala’s multiple rounds of equity financing in Resilience over the past two years, the company added.

“We are actively investing in innovation and firmly believe that by strengthening Abu Dhabi’s national life sciences ecosystem, we are building a future focused, sustainable and knowledge based economy,” Badr Al Olama executive director, UAE Investment Platform at Mubadala, said.

“Through this agreement, Mubadala and its group companies will unlock further opportunities for growth within the life sciences ecosystem, and alongside our key partners, will play an instrumental role in establishing a state-of-the-art biopharma campus that will secure the region’s supply chain from Abu Dhabi.”

More to follow …