Saudi Arabia's Tadawul to launch single stock futures contracts on July 4

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock exchange will launch single stock futures contracts (SSFs), the second in a series of derivatives products it has introduced, starting on July 4, as it seeks to boost market liquidity.

The new contracts will enable local and international investors to hedge and manage portfolio risks more effectively, while the bourse diversifies products available for trading in the market, Tadawul said in a statement on Sunday.

The bourse, which launched the derivatives market in 2020, said 10 underlying stocks were selected for SSFs contracts based on criteria to ensure market interest and liquidity.

These are Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Aramco, Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, Sabic, STC, Saudi Kayan, Saudi Electricity, Almarai and Maaden.

“The underlying stocks have been selected from the largest and most liquid companies listed on the Saudi Exchange,” it said. “SSFs contracts will be cleared and settled by Securities Clearing Centre Company Muqassa in line with international best practices.”

The kingdom has introduced a series of measures to attract international share buyers and issuers as part of efforts to draw foreign investment, diversify the economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

Tadawul, which is among the top 10 global stock markets, became the third publicly traded regional stock exchange after the Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait when it listed on December 8, 2021.

“The launch of the SSFs contracts further supports the advancement of the Saudi Capital Market by creating diversified offerings, complemented by hedging tools to manage risk and limit losses in adverse market conditions,” Mohammed Al Rumaih, chief executive of Saudi Exchange, said.