Borouge to raise $2bn from Abu Dhabi initial public offering

The petrochemicals producer has set the price of the public float at Dh2.45 per share, which implies an equity value of $20bn

Borouge's new production unit in Ruwais. The company will raise $2 billion from its initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Photo: Adnoc
Sarmad Khan
May 23, 2022

Borouge, the joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, will raise $2 billion from its initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the second-biggest Arab stock market.

Borouge has set the price per share for its 10 per cent float at Dh2.45, implying an equity value of approximately $20bn for the company, which is selling about 3 billion shares to the public, it said in a statement on Monday.

The IPO subscription period starts on Monday and runs until May 28 for UAE retail investors. It will end on May 30 for qualified institutional investors. Borouge shares are expected to start trading on the ADX on June 3.

“The selling shareholders [retain] the right to increase the size of the offering at any time before the end of the subscription period, subject to applicable laws and the approval of the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority,” Borouge said.

Updated: May 23, 2022, 5:08 AM
