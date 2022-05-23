Bahrain’s GFH to start trading on ADX from May 31

Bahrain-based investment bank GFH Financial Group will cross list its shares for trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on May 31, the company confirmed on Monday.

The listing on the Abu Dhabi bourse will be the company’s fourth in the region. It is currently listed in Bahrain, Dubai and Kuwait.

The move is expected to further improve liquidity in GFH’s shares and allow the group to gain access to a broader base of retail and institutional investors on the ADX.

Shareholders who are interested in transferring their shares must open a trading account with ADX and submit an official share transfer request to Bahrain Clearing Company before May 31 to commence trading on the bourse, the company said in a statement to Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded currently.

The number of listings on the ADX, the Arab world’s second-biggest stock market, continued to grow amid a higher appetite from investors as the UAE's economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic on the back of higher oil prices and government measures.

Borouge, the joint venture between Adnoc and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, is the latest company that is preparing to list its shares on the ADX.

The company is selling about 3 billion shares to the public and plans to raise $2bn from its initial public offering.

Other companies including Abu Dhabi Ports, Yahsat, Adnoc Drilling and Fertiglobe also listed their shares on the Abu Dhabi stock market.

The ADX could host 13 more listings before the end of this year as the stock market seeks to reach a market value of Dh3 trillion ($816.7bn), Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of ADX, told Sky News Arabia in March.

The new listings will include four companies from outside the UAE, while others will be government and family companies, he said.

GFH has an investment portfolio that spans the Middle East, the US, the UK and Asia in a number of sectors, including health care, education and logistics.

The company reported an 18.5 per cent jump in its first-quarter net profit to $19.11 million as impairment allowances fell and investment banking income rose amid global economic recovery.

Earlier this year, GFH formed a new subsidiary, Infracorp, by spinning off its infrastructure and property assets to focus more on financial assets. Infracorp will manage an asset portfolio worth about $3 billion, which includes land in the Gulf, North Africa and South Asia.

The investment bank this month acquired a majority stake in Atlanta-based SQ Asset Management as it continues to boost its portfolio globally.