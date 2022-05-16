Julphar swings to profit in first-quarter on higher revenue

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, also known as Julphar, swung to a profit in the first quarter of 2022 from a net loss the previous year, as revenue grew on the back of higher sales in its core markets.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the three month period to the end of March was Dh1.5 million, compared with a loss of Dh24m during the same period last year, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue from contracts with customers during the period more than doubled to Dh418.6m.

The company said an increase in sales and market share in its core markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait, as well as the "implementation of cost-saving initiatives and divestment of non-core activities”, underpinned the return to profitability.

Julphar is a manufacturer of largely generic drugs. It also makes insulin for diabetics and a range of personal care products. The company employs more than 2,400 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries across the globe.

More to follow..