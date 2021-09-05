Julphar sells its subsidiary Gulf Inject to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Holding

The latest divestment reduces the total consolidated assets of Julphar by 3 to 4 per cent as of June 30. Jeff Topping/The National

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, the drug maker known as Julphar, said it sold its Dubai-based subsidiary Gulf Inject in a bid to focus on its core product portfolio and to strengthen its business.

The 100 per cent stake in Gulf Inject, a local manufacturer of intravenous fluids, was sold to GlobalOne Healthcare, a healthcare division of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Holding, Julphar said in a statement on Sunday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

“This deal is in the best interest of Julphar and our shareholders as we intend to maximise value with a strategy that continues to focus on the large and growing core areas of the company,” Sheikh Saqer Al Qasimi, chairman of the board, Julphar, said.

"Since its establishment in 1994, Gulf Inject has developed into a leading IV fluids player in the region and achieved a very successful turnaround of its business in recent years. We are confident that under the new ownership, this growth strategy will be taken to the next level.”

Julphar is a manufacturer of largely generic drugs. It also makes insulin for diabetics and a range of personal care products. The company employs more than 2,400 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries across the globe.

The company did not disclose the total value of the transaction but said the deal will have a positive impact on its third-quarter financial results.

"We are working on expanding the base of our generic pharmaceutical portfolio to include new and more complex combination products and biological technologies, encouraging innovation and promoting the production of innovative medicines locally,” Essam Mohamed, chief executive of Julphar, said.

The latest divestment reduces the total consolidated assets of the group by 3 per cent to 4 per cent as of June 30, it said in the statement.

In July, the company also acquired 100 per cent of Dubai-based pharmaceuticals distribution company Planet Pharmacies to grow its business in the region.

Julphar, which previously held a 40 per cent stake in Planet Pharmacies, bought the remaining 60 per cent stake from Kamco Invest to complete the deal.

The Ras Al Khaimah-based company reported lower losses last year as revenue rose on the back of successful marketing strategies in neighbouring countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The UAE's economy is expected to grow 2.4 per cent as the country gradually recovers from the pandemic-induced headwinds, according to the Central Bank of the UAE.

Results: 5pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600 metres Winner: Dasan Da, Saeed Al Mazrooei (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: AF Saabah, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: Mukaram, Pat Cosgrave, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 2,200m Winner: MH Tawag, Richard Mullen, Elise Jeanne 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) | Dh70,000 | 1,400m Winner: RB Inferno, Fabrice Veron, Ismail Mohammed 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m Winner: Juthoor, Jim Crowley, Erwan Charpy

Top financial tips for graduates Araminta Robertson, of the Financially Mint blog, shares her financial advice for university leavers: 1. Build digital or technical skills: After graduation, people can find it extremely hard to find jobs. From programming to digital marketing, your early twenties are for building skills. Future employers will want people with tech skills. 2. Side hustle: At 16, I lived in a village and started teaching online, as well as doing work as a virtual assistant and marketer. There are six skills you can use online: translation; teaching; programming; digital marketing; design and writing. If you master two, you’ll always be able to make money. 3. Networking: Knowing how to make connections is extremely useful. Use LinkedIn to find people who have the job you want, connect and ask to meet for coffee. Ask how they did it and if they know anyone who can help you. I secured quite a few clients this way. 4. Pay yourself first: The minute you receive any income, put about 15 per cent aside into a savings account you won’t touch, to go towards your emergency fund or to start investing. I do 20 per cent. It helped me start saving immediately.

