Global equity funds register biggest weekly outflow since December

Investors offloaded global equity funds worth a net $13.09 billion, in their largest weekly net selling since December 15

The rush for safety led inflows of $15.9bn into money market funds, their biggest net purchases in eight weeks. Alamy
Reuters
Mar 05, 2022

Global equity funds saw massive outflows in the week to March 2 as investors sought safer havens for their assets, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Investors offloaded global equity funds worth a net $13.09 billion, in their largest weekly net selling since December 15, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

Meanwhile, the rush for safety led inflows of $15.9bn into money market funds, their biggest net purchases in eight weeks.

European equity funds were under intense selling pressure, facing outflows of $15.06bn. Investors also sold $1.7bn worth of US equity funds, but purchased Asian funds worth $2.78bn.

Financials lost $3.76bn in net selling, the biggest weekly outflows since at least April 2020. Investors also sold $623 million and $543m of consumer discretionary and tech funds respectively, but purchased energy sector funds of $867m.

Read More
Global debt climbs to record $303tn in 2021 amid pandemic-driven uncertainties
S&P downgrades Russia ratings deeper into 'junk' for second time in a week

Investors jettisoned global bond funds of $11.66bn in an eighth straight week of net selling.

Short- and medium-term global bond funds witnessed net selling worth $5.8bn, a 88 per cent higher outflow compared with previous week, while high-yield bond funds accounted a $2.31bn worth of outflow, in an eighth consecutive week of net selling.

Meanwhile, government bond funds lured purchases of $4.23bn, marking the biggest weekly inflow since Dec. 8, while inflation-protected funds attracted $610m.

Among commodity funds, demand for precious metal funds surged to a five-week high as they obtained inflows of $1.46bn. However, energy funds booked marginal outflows worth $25m, after a third week of purchases.

An analysis of 24,438 emerging market funds showed investors sold bond funds of $3.98bn, their biggest outflow since at least April 2020, while equity funds saw net selling of $731m.

Updated: March 05, 2022, 4:30 AM
MarketsEconomyEquitiesRussia
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Global equity funds register biggest weekly outflow since December
An image that illustrates this article Euro sinks as Ukraine conflict weighs on region's growth plans
An image that illustrates this article UAE bank lending set to grow in 2022, S&P says
An image that illustrates this article Coinbase will not ban all cryptocurrency transactions in Russia