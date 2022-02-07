AD Ports raises $1.1bn through sale of shares

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, raised Dh4 billion ($1.1bn) from its share sale to help the company expand its operations globally and boost growth.

The trading of shares is set to begin on Tuesday under the ticker symbol ADPORTS on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the company said on Monday.

“The cash proceeds from this primary issuance will be used to fund the company’s organic and inorganic growth plans, allowing the company to accelerate its local and international expansion plans," Abu Dhabi Ports said.

Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ remains a majority shareholder with a 75.44 per cent stake in the listed entity.

Before the listing, ADQ transferred ownership of stakes in two listed companies to Abu Dhabi Ports Group, including a 22.32 per cent stake in logistics firm Aramex and a 10 per cent stake in UAE-based contractor National Marine Dredging Company.

“We welcome our new shareholders and are confident that we are well-positioned to take the next step in our journey to sustained growth and global expansion,” said Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of AD Ports Group.

Established in 2006, Abu Dhabi Ports owns and operates 10 ports in the UAE including Khalifa Port, Zayed Port, Mussaffah Port, Fujairah Terminals, Community Ports, Kamsar Port and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, as well as a terminal in Guinea.

It also manages more than 550 square kilometres of industrial zones, an end-to-end logistics business, besides offering a range of maritime services.

“In 2021, we signed major agreements with international organisations and we delivered strong results across every part of our business despite significant stress on global supply chains caused by the impact of Covid-19,” said Capt Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group reported a 22 per cent increase in revenue during the first nine months of 2021 on the back of volume growth, business diversification and new partnerships.

The listing is the latest in a string of initial public offerings on the ADX, the second-biggest Arab stock market.

In October, Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, raised about $795 million from its listing on the bourse. The same month, a listing by Adnoc Drilling reaped more than $1.1bn.

In July, Al Yah Satellite Communications, better known as Yahsat, a unit of Mubadala Investment Company, raised about $730m through its listing.