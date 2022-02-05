Peloton shares rise on possible Amazon takeover

At-home fitness company has struggled to maintain growth amid easing Covid-19 restrictions

FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
AFP
New York, Feb 5, 2022 (AFP)
Feb 5, 2022

Shares in at-home fitness company Peloton jumped on Friday evening in extended trading on Wall Street amid reports of the company's potential takeover by e-commerce giant Amazon.

Shortly before 5am UAE time, Peloton shares surged 26.42 per cent to $31.10.

Several American media reported on Amazon's interest in Peloton, which has struggled to maintain growth amid easing Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE
Peloton vows to slash expenses as demand wanes
Peloton shares sink after pandemic sales boom turns to bust

"Amazon has been speaking to advisers about a potential deal," the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

It added, however that "there's no guarantee the e-commerce giant will follow through with an offer or that Peloton, which is working with its own advisers, would be receptive".

There are other potential buyers, the business newspaper said, but no deal is imminent.

"Should there be a transaction, it could be significant, given Peloton's market value of around $8 billion — down sharply from its high around a year ago of some $50bn," the newspaper reported.

Peloton has been the target of an activist investor, Blackwells Capital, who is pushing for chief executive John Foley to be fired and for the company to be sold.

It benefited significantly from the pandemic restrictions of 2020 as gyms closed and people began to exercise at home.

But the company has struggled to adjust to easing Covid-19 restrictions. Its shares fell more than 75 per cent last year and almost 25 per cent since January.

Updated: February 5th 2022, 7:11 AM
BusinessMarketsAmazonInvestment
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Peloton shares rise on possible Amazon takeover
An image that illustrates this article Here's how $1.5 trillion of sub-zero debt vanished globally
An image that illustrates this article How a slowdown in crypto rally is weighing heavy on exchanges
An image that illustrates this article Amazon edges almost 15% higher on investors' confidence